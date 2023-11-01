Slight panic among regular visitors of Teletekst: the app has been adjusted in such a way that the shortcut to football news (801) and the weather report (702) has disappeared. The NOS, which is responsible for this more than forty-year-old medium, attributes this to a new operating system that still has a few errors. “We understand the commotion.”
Hanneke van Houwelingen
