Enrich the national aerospace system with new capabilities and skillsfavor the development of infrastructures such as the Grottaglie Airport Test Bed and the Fucino Space Centersupport the development of innovations in the aerospace field also thanks to the programme ESA BIC – Brindisi.

These are some of the objectives of the agreement signed in Rome, at the general management of Telespazio, between the CEO of the company, Louis Pasqualiand the President of the Apulian Aerospace Technological District (DTA). Joseph Acierno.

The new agreement extends and renews the previous agreement signed between Telespazio and the DTA in recent years and focuses attention on drones and remotely piloted aircraft (APR), sectors in which both the company and the district are engaged in the development of innovative solutions and services and in the research of new technologies.

Thanks to the new agreement, in particular, Telespazio and the DTA will work together for the development of solutions capable of promoting the integration of UAVs in controlled airspace (ATM) and in the U-Space using satellite navigation and telecommunications services as well as studying possible applications and services with drones for land observation activities , the environment and mobility.

Furthermore, Telespazio and the DTA will use all their skills in the management and analysis of big data rwelcomed by satellite and aerial sensors to develop experimental applications and services capable of promoting sustainable and resilient management and development of the territory, mobility, infrastructures and the industrial and social system of Puglia.

Particular attention will also be paid to the infrastructural development of the Grottaglie Airport Test Beda national research and experimentation infrastructure already recognized in the National Research Infrastructure Plan of the MIUR (PNIR 2014-2020) and which has already hosted numerous experimentation activities, and of the Fucino Space Center – which only a few weeks ago hosted a test flight with drones for the first time -, both through the development of new laboratories and through the direct connection between the two centres.

Finally, a fundamental element will be the support activities for the development of local businesses and start-upssuch as, for example, the technical mentorship and business analysis within the ESA Business Incubation Center Brindisi (ESA BIC) initiative.

