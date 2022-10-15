





The James Webb Space Telescope imaged rings of dust around two stars, known as Wolf-Rayet 140. The image, detailed by NASAthe US space agency, features 17 rings made up of dust particles that have been found around stars.

These stars, the Wolf-Rayet, are considered rare, with only 600 having been discovered to date, which makes the discovery even more significant.

“Even though Wolf-Rayet stars are rare in our galaxy because they are short-lived as far as stars are concerned, it is possible that they produced a lot of dust throughout the galaxy’s history before exploding and/or forming black holes,” he said. Patrick Morris, astrophysicist at NASA.

According to NASA, the stars Wolf-Rayet 140 were the only ones where this type of ring pattern was found. The peculiar shape of the orbit, which is elongated rather than circular, as in most stars, would be one reason for this.

An event considered rare, this type of ring starts from a reaction that occurs when these two stars approach each other. And that happens only once every eight years, and it causes them to present a kind of “fingerprint” around the stars.

The capture of the rings was only possible due to the Mid-Infrared Instrument (MIRI) that is part of the telescope. It is designed to detect longer wave components of infrared light. Therefore, it can capture space objects considered to be cooler.







