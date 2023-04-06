Mobile telephony, the costs of offers for existing customers are increasing. TIM and WindTre then announced their intention to index the tariffs based on inflation

L’inflation also affects the offers of mobile phone. In fact, some operators have already decided in the first months of 2023 to remodulate their tariffs and index them on the basis of the cost of living. The increases will vary periodically based on the price index but for some the increases have already arrived. The Rates Observatory of SOStariffe.it And Hound.it provided an overview of how the mobile offers have changed for the main operators, already fined for the issue of double bills.

Mobile and landline telephony, what changes with inflation-indexed tariffs

Existing customers of TIM have seen an increase of 2 euros per month the cost of your offers. The same increase concerns those who have signed a contract with WindTre while among the main virtual operators Postmobile has increased by 1 euro per month its rates.

As for the landline, the customers of Fastweb pay 5 euros more per month while those of TIM e Vodafone saw monthly spending grow by 2 euros and 1.99 euros respectively. At the moment it does not seem that the higher offers are also offered to new customers. In fact, the Observatory underlines that in the first months of 2023 the average cost of mobile offers is the lowest ever recorded, while that for fixed offers has decreased compared to previous months.

The real problems, however, concern the inflation-indexed mobile offersalready announced by TIM And WindTre in different ways. Even new customers may have to choose from increased offers even up to 10%. Given that operators consider the adjustment based on inflation an integral part of the contract, it will not be possible to execute the right of withdrawal.

