Both the inquiries received by the Murcian Federation of Associations of Housewives, Consumers and Users (Thader Consumo) and the claims themselves grew by 12% compared to last year, reaching 9,869 and 3,516, respectively. Figures that confirm that 2021 was “a complicated year”, in the words of its president, Juana Pérez Martínez.

More than half of them (57%) went to companies that provide services, some of them as basic as electricity, telephony, housing, water or gas. In fact, within this percentage, the first two sectors account for 45% of complaints: 27% correspond to telephone companies and 18% to electricity companies. In the case of the latter, there was a more than notable increase “from April, with the rate change,” explains Pérez. For this reason, he insists that there is still a “lack of information” among customers, which generates “captive consumers.”

Also housing, “both for rent, as a first purchase or even repairs to it” is a fundamental aspect among users. Complaints aimed at this area rose from last year, amounting to almost 10% in what the organization considers as “services”. In this regard, Pérez anticipates that the high number of inquiries received on this issue during the first semester of 2021, led to a study, thanks to a grant from the General Directorate of Consumption, on the impact of rent in the Region and whose Results will be offered later this month.

However, the most notable growth is found in complaints relating to products and goods: if in 2020 they accounted for 15% of the total, this year they have risen to 42%. This is mainly due to the European ruling that convicted the largest car manufacturers for fraudulent alteration of prices between 2006 and 2013. Thader Consumption received nearly 2,000 inquiries for this reason, which resulted in 437 cases. “We closed all claims on December 31 for prudence”, since it was the deadline in which the aid “could be more effective,” explains Pérez.

The president of Thader Consumption celebrates the entry into force, from January 1, of the new European regulation that obliges manufacturers to extend the guarantee of their products to three years – instead of two, as before – and ensure the supply of spare parts for ten times – instead of five. However, despite believing that this measure gives consumers “greater security and makes them less and less vulnerable”, is alarmed by the trend to increase prices, something that “certain sectors have already announced.” In his view, manufacturers must be “professional enough to respond to this guarantee without having an impact on the cost to the consumer”.