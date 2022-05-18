commentaryMark Rutte has lived in the same apartment for almost thirty years, still swears by his old Saab and until recently used an old-fashioned mobile phone with which he could not use the internet. He recently had to buy a new television because his old picture tube could no longer handle the modern TV signal. It is precisely this penchant for ‘leaving everything as it was’ that is now causing problems for Rutte, writes political reporter Hans van Soest in this commentary.

For years, the prime minister erased text messages on his phone because it had limited storage capacity, a lawsuit revealed. de Volkskrant to be able to view his SMS traffic about the corona policy. Opposition MPs immediately climbed the highest tree again. You can say: aren't there more important things to worry about now? But publicity is important in order to be able to monitor our national government.

The Archives Act therefore states that information from the government may not be destroyed just like that. Now Rutte defends himself by pointing to the guidelines of the Ministry of the Interior that important messages do not necessarily have to be stored on the device of the minister himself. To make room on his old phone, he forwarded important text messages he received to his officials, precisely to comply with the law.

However, with this approach it is no longer possible to check afterwards whether important information has not been lost. And that is something that the prime minister should have been more aware of before purchasing a new smartphone last week.

In a democracy, administrators must always be held accountable. There is no evidence that Rutte has withheld important matters, but the law is there for a reason.

The prime minister had previously been held accountable because consultations at his Ministry of General Affairs are not properly recorded. Then he denied that that happened to cover things up. That is precisely why he should have done more to keep his message traffic discoverable and searchable. Buying a better phone earlier may not fit his character, but it's just part of his job.

What do you think? You can respond at the bottom of this article. Only comments with a full name will be posted. We do that because we want a debate with people who stand for what they say, and who put their name on it. If you still need to enter your name, you can do so by clicking 'Login' at the top right of our site.





