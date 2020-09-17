What to do if the militia calls on the cell phone? There are a few rules. Janka Belarus tells of stormy times in Belarus. Episode 7.

Recently, many Belarusians have been invited by telephone to the “District Internal Affairs Departments”. (“There is a suspicion that you have attended unauthorized events.”) The usual worldwide practice in such a case – to request a subpoena and speak about your rights – does not work that way in our country. There have been incidents where such “invitations” resulted in several days in detention.

A friend of mine says that she was asked to speak to her on September 5th on suspicion of attending an unauthorized event. In response to the logical question: “What is this suspicion based on?”, She received the strange answer: “Do you use your cell phone all the time?” That means that we are dealing with cell phone tracking – that is, whether the phone has been tracked at mass gathering locations . Well, you are suspicious of that. And it is not important whether the radio cells have ranges of around two kilometers.

Another friend who took part in the 2010 protests and is a lawyer shares a tried and tested lifehack: “If some unknown uncle calls you and tells you such nonsense (regardless of whether you were at the demo or not), you say it first sometimes nothing at all (to collect yourself a bit and to get into the role, so to speak). And then you say: “Wasja, is that you? How your stupid jokes annoy me. Think of something more original. “

And then you hang up the phone. When they call again, you do something similar. Your job is to pretend to be a bit stupid, not to talk about the matter they are calling about, and to cut off the conversation as soon as the call gives you the most important information. You can also practice that in front of the mirror so that you don’t mess anything at the crucial moment. “

What’s in that? In many cases, they leave you temporarily or even entirely because they have many others on their phone list. At least they send you a subpoena containing the section of the law to which they are referring with their allegations.

This gives you time to get legal advice. And before leaving your apartment to pack a few things like a change of clothes, shoes without laces, a comfortable hoodie and a few hygiene items. And to remind yourself that it is constitutionally not allowed to testify against yourself.

It must be said, however, that the absurdity of this situation is sad: that you have to defend yourself against the militia instead of calling them for help. But one has to acknowledge the fact that Belarus today is a ghost train attraction.

Translated from the Russian Gaby Coldewey