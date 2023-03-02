Mocorito.- From noon on Wednesday, in the syndicate of Pericos, belonging to Mocorito, the telephone signal was interrupted Until now, there is no official information on the causes of this problem that keeps the inhabitants incommunicado.

Neighbors of that town who have relatives in that place, denounced that since noon they have only been able to communicate with them by video call via WhatsApp, and not in a normal way.

On the other hand, they commented that since last Sunday in the area more military elements have been seen, especially on the cruise to Badiraguato, for which reason They do not know if the presence of more troops is related to the suspension of the telephone signalTherefore, they presume that from some moment to another a strong operation by the federal forces could be carried out in the syndicate or in the nearby towns.