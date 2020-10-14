BERLIN (dpa-AFX) – Telephone sick leave from the doctor due to cold symptoms should be made more extensive again by the end of the year due to the corona situation. Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) announced on Wednesday in Berlin a corresponding decision by the Federal Joint Committee in Health Care for Thursday. The committee is made up of representatives from doctors, clinics and statutory health insurance companies. “Of course, we want to avoid possible infections in the health service itself and in the doctor’s practice with flu and corona,” said Spahn.

Nationwide, telephone sick leave was already possible in the initial phase of the pandemic. It was later decided to only allow this regionally and for a limited time by exemption, depending on the infection occurrence. The National Association of Statutory Health Insurance Physicians had recently campaigned to expand the regulation again in autumn and winter in view of the increasing number of corona infections. The instrument had already relieved the practice considerably in March and April./jr/DP/nas