Central Bank: banks will block client transfers for suspicious SMS or calls

Starting from July 25, Russian banks will begin blocking money transfers if the client received suspicious calls or SMS messages before the transaction. Mobile operators will notify credit institutions about this, a representative of the Central Bank of Russia (CB) said.

It is noted that this is another way to combat telephone fraudsters. However, not all banks will use it, but only those that have concluded agreements with operators on data exchange.

To assess the nature of the client’s telephone activity, the frequency or duration of telephone conversations that the client conducts when transferring funds will be taken into account. Suspicious SMS will be indicated by an atypical increase in the number of messages that the bank client receives from new subscriber numbers or from new recipients. representative of the Central Bank

Earlier, the Central Bank named new signs of a telephone scammer

In July, the Central Bank doubled the list of signs of fraudulent transactions that banks must follow to prevent such transfers. The Bank of Russia order with updated criteria will come into force on July 25.

Thus, transfers to accounts that were previously used for fraudulent transactions, according to the banks’ anti-fraud systems, will have to be suspended. In addition, it will not be so easy to transfer money to a person against whom a criminal case has been initiated.

15.8 billion rubles Fraudsters stole from clients of Russian banks in 2023

The same list includes a clause on suspicious SMS and calls. The Central Bank explained that the reason for blocking transfers will be information from telecom operators about “telephone activity that is unusual for the client or an increase in the number of incoming SMS messages from new numbers, including in messengers.”

Before this, the Central Bank also obliged banks to suspend transfers of funds “if an atypical transaction for the client is detected (in terms of the transfer amount, frequency, time and place of execution).”

Photo: Ekaterina Yakel / Lenta.ru

Telephone scammers are scamming Russians out of millions of rubles

Earlier in Moscow, telephone scammers deceived a local resident and swindled him out of almost 60 million rubles in a month.

The scammers called the man on one of the messengers and introduced themselves first as a work colleague, and then as law enforcement officers and financial monitoring employees and told him that someone was allegedly committing fraudulent transactions on his behalf and in order to stop this, the man must transfer money to certain accounts.

As a result, the victim transferred more than 59.9 million rubles to the accounts specified by the fraudsters. To do this, the Muscovite had to borrow money and take out a loan.

The telephone scammers even managed to scam a former prosecutor. It was reported that in Moscow, the former head of the federal law enforcement department of the city prosecutor’s office sold an Audi Q7 and gave the scammers the money he got for it and all his savings in the amount of 20 million rubles. To achieve this, the scammers introduced themselves to him during telephone conversations as employees of Roskomnadzor, Rosfinmonitoring and Mosenergo and told him that his savings accounts were under threat and all the money needed to be urgently transferred to a supposedly safe account.