Spice – Beware of fake cops. The postal police alarm rings incessantly. The scammers have come to pose as agents. It also happened in La Spezia in recent weeks. Through what in technical jargon is called spoofing, the attackers contacted users posing as operators of the cybernetics section, reporting a cyber attack against the current account and announcing the sending of a text message with a link to click to receive the necessary instructions.

The phenomenon is complex. And it came to directly touch the city’s police forces. Beyond the message, to appear more credible the impostors contact the victims again with the same number as the post offices of the regional capital, cloned thanks to a voice over internet control service. It is a possibility that the web offers to criminals to choose the telephone number that will appear on the victim’s smartphone.

The number of cases is increasing rapidly across the country, Gulf of Poets included. Several cases have already been reported in the past. The criminals pretended to be postal workers, rather than the Revenue Agency or other bodies. And now they have come to pass themselves off as postal police officers. It even happens that, if the user is not easily convinced, the scammer will receive a new and subsequent call from the exchange where the attack on the account will be confirmed and a suggestion will be made to transfer the money to a secure account.

The frontiers of fraud have moved even further. Therefore the postal police, given the increase in cases, reiterates and advises to always be wary “of anyone who, posing as a law enforcement operator, requests the execution of bank transfers or payments in any form”. This is because the cops never ask «about carry out money movementsnor the access credentials for home banking services”. If you receive a call from a person who presents himself as belonging to the police, the suggestion is to ask for “name, rank and office before hanging up and calling back asking for the person in question”.