The Sharjah Police General Command revealed that “telephone fraud” topped the list of cybercrimes during the first half of this year, noting that it recorded 351 reports of cybercrimes during the first half of this year, compared to 117 reports during the same period last year.

The Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, Major General Saif Al-Zari Al-Shamsi, told Emirates Al-Youm, during his inspection yesterday of the “Be Aware” platform organized by the Sharjah Police General Command in City Center Al Zahia, that the responsibility of the security and police authorities is great in preserving the security and stability of digital life for various segments of society. Especially due to the developments that the world is witnessing today that have made the primary reliance on technology, whose developments are still expanding and rapid in all fields, which opens the doors for weak souls and fraudsters to exploit them negatively, which makes the police intensify protection measures with advanced innovative methods of awareness that prevent falling into scams and fraud. And blackmail in all its forms.

He stressed that some people suffer from these crimes, but in silence, adding: “Our goal is first for them to learn the lesson after going through such a crisis, and if they fall into this ordeal, they should not hesitate to turn to us.”

He pointed out that the platform includes six interactive stations representing various electronic crimes, which are: electronic blackmail, telephone fraud, electronic fraud, electronic plagiarism, electronic hacking, and electronic games played by children, noting that children are the most important target groups in the awareness campaign, given the great demand among people. Children play electronic games, without being aware of the serious consequences in this area. It also includes a corner for awareness programs and workshops for school students, in cooperation with the Emirates Foundation for School Education.

For his part, Director of the Criminal Investigation Department at Sharjah Police, Brigadier General Omar Abu Al-Zawd, said that Sharjah Police recorded 351 reports of cybercrimes, compared to 117 reports during the same period last year, indicating that telephone fraud topped cybercrimes during the first half.

He added that telephone fraud reports exceeded millions of dirhams that were stolen from these operations, as the amounts stolen during the operations start from 500 dirhams to 80 thousand dirhams, calling on customers not to respond to anyone trying to find out bank card data, especially since hackers impersonate bank employees for the purpose of… Update the data, then seize the bank data and steal the accounts.