The FSB detained those involved in the theft of 7 billion rubles from Russians. to finance the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Employees of the FSB and the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs detained five organizers of a virtual communication center that was used by Ukrainian call centers to extort money from Russians.

“The funds thus obtained through a chain of financial transactions were accumulated in Ukrainian banks and went to finance the Armed Forces of Ukraine,” the FSB said. According to preliminary data, more than seven billion rubles were stolen from Russians using just one communication center.

Security forces seized computers and communications equipment, cash and digital assets, as well as jewelry and luxury items, and seized movable and immovable property.

In total, five members of this group were identified and detained, they were charged under Part 4 of Article 159 (“Fraud”) of the Criminal Code of Russia and a preventive measure was chosen in the form of detention See also Half-sister sues Meghan for defamation in Oprah interview FSB of Russia

The arrest of the swindlers was caught on video. In the published footage, security forces break into the apartments of the defendants and handcuff them. One of the men is detained on the street and led to an official car.

The criminal scheme has been operating since 2022

Official representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Irina Volk said that the international criminal scheme has been operating since 2022.

Five detainees ensured the operation of the equipment with the help of which the numbers of scammers calling from abroad were replaced with Russian ones. The scammers posed as employees of financial institutions and law enforcement agencies, persuading citizens to transfer money to “safe accounts.”

Related materials:

It is noted that the apartments and offices of the scammers were located in Moscow, St. Petersburg, the Moscow and Leningrad regions, Yaroslavl and Sochi, and searches were carried out everywhere. Some of what was seized was caught on video.

Ukrainian scammers attack not only Russian citizens

In March, the head of the center for combating cybercrime of the criminal police department of Kazakhstan, Zhandos Suyunbay, said that the majority of fraudulent calls to citizens of the republic come from the territory of Ukraine.

“Citizens of Kazakhstan are Russian-speaking. Therefore, fraudsters carry out actions against our citizens from nearby, neighboring states. Most of them are calling from Ukraine,” said a representative of the law enforcement agencies.

Suyunbay added that with the assistance of Astana, several fraudulent groups have already been detained on the territory of Ukraine.