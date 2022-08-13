Gulf telephone and Internet service bills led to the corridors of the courts after he breached his obligations and paid their value for a period of eight months. The Ras Al Khaimah Partial Commercial Court obligated the defendant to pay the claimant company (one of the two state telecommunications companies) 10,838 dirhams, and the legal interest is 9%, as of From the date of filing the lawsuit until full payment, and obligated him to pay expenses and attorney fees. The case papers stated that the defendant had contracted with the plaintiff to provide him with telephone and Internet services under a contract, whereby the plaintiff had fulfilled all its obligations under the agreement, but the defendant had breached his obligation to pay the value of the services provided to him, which would have breached the contract against the company the plaintiff. In the lawsuit, the plaintiff demanded to oblige the defendant to pay her 10,838 dirhams and the legal interest at 12%, and to oblige him to pay her fees, expenses and attorney’s fees.

The plaintiff’s attorney indicated that he submitted an account statement showing the amount claimed and the defendant’s invoices, while the defendant’s attorney, Hanan Al-Bayed, demanded that the lawsuit be dismissed because it lacked a realistic and legal basis, and demanded that the plaintiff be obligated to all fees and attorney’s fees, on the basis of saying that the plaintiff provided the plaintiff He is charged with telecommunication services in return for a monthly bill of 515 dirhams, and that the defendant did not fail to pay the bills to the plaintiff.

She explained that the plaintiff, however, had separated the services from her client since July last year and was issuing invoices despite the cancellation of the contract, and continued to do so until last March, and therefore the plaintiff’s demands are based on no legal basis, which must be rejected based on the illegality of the claim to stop the services for the account her client, and the claim statement and the documents submitted are free from the defendant’s preoccupation with any amounts. She added that the plaintiff sent her client on his phone a message that the amounts owed on him amount to 5000 dirhams, and not, as she claimed, 10 thousand and 838 dirhams, and therefore this is considered a contradiction in the claim, and a monthly detail of each claim and a statement of its basis was not proven through the lawsuit, for the work of the court’s authority. In the examination of the claim for the amounts owed to the plaintiff.

In the operative part of the Commercial Court, it was stated in the papers that there was a contract between the two parties and the plaintiff committed itself to providing its services to the defendant in return for his obligation to perform in exchange for those services, and the defendant accepted that by paying previous bills issued by the same plaintiff company with the same agreed services. She explained that if the plaintiff issued her invoices proving the claimed debt, she would have proven the defendant’s preoccupation with the claimed debt, and the burden of proof rests on getting rid of that debt or challenging the invoices, and therefore the invoices are authentic and the defendant becomes obligated to pay its value and the court is obligated by it.

She pointed out that regarding the delayed interest, the court estimates it at 9% as a simple compensation annually from the date of filing the lawsuit until payment, and accordingly the court orders the defendant to pay the plaintiff 10,838 dirhams and the legal interest at 9% from the date of filing the lawsuit until the full payment, And obligated him to expenses and attorney’s fees.

• The plaintiff’s agent submitted an account statement showing the amount claimed and the defendant’s invoices.