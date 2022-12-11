Telepass, the leading company in Italy for integrated and sustainable mobility, enters in the world of the Web3 through the launch of a collection of NFT utilities inspired by the world of mobility. The minting is scheduled for December 12th. The entry into the digital universe of Non Fungible Tokens (NFTs) was announced in July with the release of a thousand digital works, inspired by its own mobility services, within the blockchain chosen by the project.

Telepass will open the sale of its NFTs at 12.12 on Monday 12 December. In the first time slot, from 12.12 to 18.00, all users registered on the whitelist will have a right of first refusal on the purchase of NFTs, while at 18.00 the public mint will take place. By following the Telepass Twitter and Discord profiles, users will be able to find the links to access the whitelist that will allow them to purchase as early as 12.12 and at a discounted price of 0.08ETH instead of the list price of 0.1ETH . There are five NFTs envisaged, randomly assigned during purchase, linked to macro-categories of services: electric recharge, fuel, car wash, ski pass, urban mobility (taxi, public transport, sharing mobility).

Each NFT purchased guarantees the user that associates your NFTLP to the free fee contract for each month (both for the “Telepass Family” contract and for the “Pacchetto Plus” or “Telepass Pay X” contracts). In addition, holders of Telepass “Pacchetto Plus” and “Telepass Pay X” contracts who will associate their NFTLP with their contract via the https://nft.telepass.com/ platform will have access to the NFTLP Club Membership which offers them private promotional initiatives. The holder of the NFTLP linked to the “electric top-up” category will have 15% cashback on the first two transactions of each month, while the holder of the “fuel” NFT will have 5% cashback on the first two refueling carried out in each month ; for the NFTLP “car wash” there is one free wash for each month, while those who hold the NFTLP “ski pass” will receive a 5% cashback for two days for each month; finally, the holder of the NFTLP of the “urban mobility” category, for each month, will be entitled to 10% cashback on the first two transactions with the taxi service and will have unlimited minutes and unlock for sharing mobility (actual use with the exclusion of minutes stop or stoppage).

The cashbacks described will be cumulative at commercial promotions offered by Telepass. For example, holders of Telepass NFTs linked to the “ski pass” category will be able to receive a cashback of up to 20% for the 2022-2023 ski season. The 5% cashback on the amount due provided by your NFTLP ski pass, in fact, would be added to the 15% cashback initiative (valid until 31 March 2023) on the descents made in all the affiliated ski areas if users use the service of payment of the Skipass through the Telepass app. To purchase Telepass NFTs, the user must access the dedicated portal https://nft.telepass.com/, authenticate through a personal wallet, not connected to Telepass, such as, for example, Metamask, Coinbase Wallet and, finally, acquire the Ethereum cryptocurrency necessary for the purchase of the NFT within the blockchain chosen by the project.