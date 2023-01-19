Telepass continues the expansion of sharing mobility services through the introduction of scooters, bicycles and electric scooters by Bit Mobility, a micro-mobility operator present in Italy in twenty-four cities: Bari, Bergamo, Florence, La Spezia, Lecce, Novara, Padua, Palermo, Parma, Piacenza, Pisa, Pescara, Prato, Taranto, Trento, Venice, Verona, Brindisi, Francavilla, Quartu Sant’Elena, Ragusa, Cattolica, Reggio Calabria, Rimini. The rental of Bit Mobility scooters, bikes and electric scooters is now possible in these cities through the Telepass app, in addition to the Bit Mobility app.

In fact, it has been for a few weeks rent a Bit Mobility vehicle all you need to do is be a Telepass customer, enter the free Telepass mobile application – downloadable on Android and iOS smartphones -, locate the nearest vehicle and unlock it. Users will be able to move freely within the City’s Bit Mobility operating area, easily recognizable from the in-app map, leaving the vehicles at the end of the ride in areas that do not hinder road traffic or parking free of charge in all spaces delimited by lines white or blue. Bit Mobility is active in twenty-four cities in Italy and is ideal for short trips around the city.

Continues the transformation of Telepass from motorway toll operator to dynamic protagonist of smart mobility. In fact, a single subscription and a single app gives access to an invisible payment circuit to offer an integrated mobility experience, with a constantly evolving service platform: from paying for parking, taxi, train and fuel to car and motorbike washing at home, from the purchase of ski passes to insurance policies, to the rental of alternative means of transport without polluting such as Bit Mobility scooters, bikes and scooters as soon as you arrive.