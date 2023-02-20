Telepass, a leading company in the heavy vehicle segment where it is the main provider of mobility services in Italy and in Europe with around 90,000 customer freight transport companies, has announced the launch of the platform for the mobility of heavy vehicles, “Telepass SAT” which integrates the innovative satellite device (K1) with an app dedicated to drivers. The new devicedeveloped and patented by the Telepass Group, combines telematics and digital services to provide drivers and fleet managers with new value-added functions and more safety, thus contributing to the simplification of the movement of goods and people within the European road network.

In fact, the company is continuing its digitization process and the launch of the new device represents a further boost to the satelliteization of fleets, exploiting the benefits of telematics, and will allow in the future: increasingly integrated logistics management (even in Europe ), an optimization of traffic with consequent benefits on journey times, a reduction of the environmental impact of the vehicles. The main novelty del Telepass SAT is the app, exclusively for drivers, which makes it possible to have new functions available on a single platform for the management and monitoring of the services associated with the vehicle. The app integrates with the device for managing subscribed services, including electronic toll payment, already active in 14 European countries – Italy, France, Belgium, Spain, Portugal, Austria, Germany, Denmark, Sweden, Norway, Hungary , Switzerland, Bulgaria and Poland – for a total of around 170,000 km managed.

The app is actually a real one “virtual display” through which it is possible to configure and interact with the new satellite device. Simple and intuitive, the app provides up-to-date information on the status of the satellite device and any anomalies. The app allows you to set the axles and weight of the vehicles and warns the driver if the electronic toll payment service is not active in the country where the vehicle is circulating; in addition, it has a section dedicated to the history of notifications and one with vehicle manuals and the documentation necessary for the driver to travel in certain states. In addition, it is possible to integrate the device and app with the Sales Partner ecosystem, such as for example with services connected to fuel cards for refuelling. With the new device, voice interaction is also possible in eleven languages ​​(increasing with the next updates): the solution provides information about the vehicle via audio feedback, such as for example the setting of axles and weight.