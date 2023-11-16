Telepass for trucks, Telepass launches it through a platform dedicated specifically to heavy vehicles, “Telepass SAT” that integrates the innovative satellite device (K1) to an app dedicated to drivers. The new device, developed and patented by the Telepass Group, unites telematics and digital services to provide drivers and fleet managers with new functions to simplify movement of goods and people within the European road network.

Telepass SAT telematic services

The main innovation of Telepass SAT is L’appexclusively for drivers, which allows new features for the management and monitoring of the services associated with the vehicle.

Telepass SAT telematic services for the management of heavy vehicles

The app integrates with the device to manage subscribed services, including electronic toll paymentalready active in 14 European countries (Italy, France, Belgium, Spain, Portugal, Austria, Germany, Denmark, Sweden, Norway, Hungary, Switzerland, Bulgaria and Poland) for a total of approximately 170 thousand km managed. The service is also available in Croatia And Slovenia.

Telepass SAT App

The app is in fact a real one “virtual display” through which it is possible to configure and interact with the new satellite device. Simple and intuitive, the app provides always updated information on the status of the satellite device and any anomalies.

The app allows you to set the axles and weight of the vehicles and notifies the driver if the electronic toll payment service is available it is not active in the country in which the vehicle is circulating; furthermore, it has a section dedicated to notification history and one with the vehicle manuals and the documentation needed by the driver to travel in certain states.

The Telepass app also allows you to manage your fleet

In addition, it is possible to integrate the device and app into the Sales Partner ecosystem, such as the services connected to them fuel cards to refuel. With the new device it is also possible tovoice interaction in eleven languages ​​(increasing with future updates): the solution provides vehicle information via audio feedback, such as setting axles and weight.

Management of heavy vehicle drivers

Service KMaster provides the fleet manager with tools for managing combined heavy vehicle drivers, including vehicle monitoring, geolocation, vehicle data management CAN bus, vehicle speed and more. Furthermore, the fleet manager can remotely control the status of the device in real time, such as whether it is on or off, and the settings relating to the axles and weight. This allows the fleet manager to guarantee the proper operation in accordance with the rules of the 14 countries, avoiding unnecessary fines.

