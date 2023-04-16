Verra Mobility Corporation, a provider of smart mobility technology solutions, including automated toll management solutions, has signed a partnership with Telepass, a leading Italian company in integrated mobility, to jointly provide toll payment services in Italy. Thanks to this agreement, Verra Mobility will expand its presence in Europe, with the possibility of providing toll payment solutions for short-term rental cars on the network of Italian roads with toll transit.

Partnerships in Italy

“This partnership with Telepass in Italy is a sign of the direction the companies are taking solutions for the smart mobility iin Europe – said Tsjerk-Friso Roelfzema, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Verra Mobility Europe – We are excited about the opportunity to partner with Telepass and together we can advance innovation in mobility, make travel easier for drivers of rental car and more efficiently link electronic toll data to that of vehicle-owning companies: a value-added solution for everyone”.

The advantages of the agreement

Short-term car rental and shared mobility companies operating in Italy will be able to offer customers an interoperable toll payment program that will work interchangeably between Italy, Spain, France and Portugal. The Verra Mobility service allows the electronic toll payment and offers a smoother travel experience during cross-border travel. Thanks to this partnership, car rental companies will be able to offer a convenient service suited to the needs of their customers; in addition, companies will be able to easily allocate toll costs to the drivers responsible for the administrative burden, while Verra Mobility will manage accounts, customer billing and in-vehicle devices.

Smooth and safe journeys

“Telepass is committed to making car travel easier easy, safe and fluid throughout Italy and Europe – added Paolo Malerba, Chief Business Sales Officer of Telepass – Verra Mobility is an ideal partner to realize our goal and this collaboration shows great promise in simplifying travel in Italy and beyond”.