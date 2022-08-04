Also Telepass lands in the digital universe presented his collection of Not Fungible Token (NFT): the leading company in mobility services has presented 1,000 digital works within the Ethereum blockchain (NFTs) linked to its services. This project was developed internally by the Telepass Digital division and is part of the company’s business plan that aims at continuous innovation.

This project marks the entry of Telepass into Web3 (Decentralized Web) – which will allow decentralization of payments -, and creates a bridge between real life and the digital multiverse with the possibility, for Telepass NFT owners, to take advantage of the many services e cash back on mobility services paid for with Telepass solutions today exclusively offered by the company in the “real” world only. The particularity of NFTs, in fact, predicts that their owners will not simply purchase a digital artworkbut they will also be able to enter a new Telepass membership program through which they will be able to access dedicated discounts that can be used through the Telepass app, like real voucher: thus obtaining the right to initiatives designed by the company for NFT holders, with benefits also external to the Telepass ecosystem. Alternatively, Telepass NFTs can be used as investment instruments (“collectibles“) And be resold, in the future, within the secondary marketplace (eg. OpenSea, Rarible).

The proceeds from the NFT project it will also be donated to third sector organizations to support important initiatives aimed at environmental requalification, education, sustainability and encouraging increasingly green, fair and gentle mobility. In fact, Telepass has always been at the forefront in seizing the opportunities offered by digital technology and in promoting and making integrated and sustainable mobility available to everyone, in all forms, in a path of continuous evolution. For the first time on the digital market, Telepass will therefore offer both current and prospective customers 1,000 NFTs, developed with ERC-1155 tokens, with limited runs and linked to five macro-categories of services: fuel, electric recharge, ski pass, washing car and finally shared mobility (sharing).

To purchase them, the user must log in to a dedicated portalauthenticate through a personal wallet (eg. Metamask, Coinbase Wallet) and, finally, own the cryptocurrency Ethereum (ETH), the blockchain chosen for the entire project. With the NFT project, Telepass once again confirms its propensity for innovation and in thirty years it has gone from a single electronic toll service to an offer that includes almost 30 mobility services, so much so that it was chosen as a case study by Harvard Business School for the transformation activated through the development of technological services data-driven accessible via a single app.