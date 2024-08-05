Telepass also arrives at the airport. In view of departures for the summer holidays, the Italian company of the Mundys Group, leader in smart mobility and electronic toll collection in Italy and Europe, has launched a new service at the Rome Fiumicino and Rome Ciampino airports that allows its customers to have priority and free access to the security checks at the Fast Track gate.

Just like on the motorway, where since 1990 Telepass customers have been able to travel in dedicated lanes without stopping at the toll booth, now Telepass customers at the airport will have priority and free access to security checks at the Fast Track gate, a preferential lane that allows you to reach the boarding area quickly and easily, reducing waiting times and simplifying the travel experience.

Simply show up at the checkpoint showing your boarding pass and the Telepass Fast Track QR code on your phone screen. Customers can request Fast Track via the Telepass App by accessing the “Summary” section, tapping on “Fast Track” and entering their tax code and email address linked to an active Telepass contract. Once the data has been entered, a QR code will be generated and sent to the customer via email, which can be used to access the dedicated lane at the airport.

Each customer has up to a maximum of five Fast Tracks available, which they can use for themselves or their travel companions.

The service is free for Plus customers and will be offered free of charge for Base customers until December 31, 2024.

“We want to continue to keep the promise made to motorists: to let them pass in a “beep” to make the most of their time,” emphasizes Aldo Agostinelli, Chief Consumer Sales and Marketing Officer. “The new service fits perfectly with our mission to promote increasingly fluid mobility, which empowers people on the move, not only on the highway and in the city, but from today also at the airport: from purchasing a plane ticket to paying for the discounted parking at the airport, passing through the fast track and, once at your destination, paying for taxis and means of transport.”

Marilena Blasi, Chief BU Commercial of Aeroporti di Roma, highlights how “the airports managed by ADR” confirm themselves as “places of excellence in which to provide premium services and communicate effectively with passengers, through tailor-made solutions with respect to the needs of individual customers, even in the business sector”. The capital’s airports, adds Blasi, “position themselves as key systems capable of capturing the interest of large companies that, like Telepass, recognize their increasingly important role in the mobility sector”.

The Fast Track service for Telepass customers will be active in other Italian airports in the next few days.