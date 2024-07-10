The integration of mobility services within the ecosystem continues Telepass. The Italian company specializing in electronic toll collection has in fact announced that it will be possible to purchase electronic vignettes directly from the Telepass app, thus allowing you to travel on motorways and extra-urban roads that use this type of payment, such as Austria, Switzerland, Slovenia and the Czech Republic.

Telepass expands its network

In this way, customers who use this electronic toll system will also be able to travel in these countries without having to purchase the Vignette through other channels. Telepass thus adds other states to its network, for a service that with light vehicles already allowed transit through France, Spain, Portugal and Croatia with payment of the amounts three months after use. The app therefore now allows you to travel in 9 countries in Europe without having to stop at barriers for payment.

Integrating Vignettes into the App

“The integration of the Electronic Vignette service aims to offer added value to all our customers who like to travel by car or motorbike to countries near Italy, without encountering obstacles and barriers – he has declared Francesco Maria Cenci, Head of Italy & EU Tolling at Telepass. – The new service fits perfectly with our vision of increasingly integrated and quality mobility, serving people on the move. With the launch of the new service we aim to further strengthen the presence of the Telepass Group outside national borders: today we interconnect over 43,000 km of roads and motorways in Europe, allowing tolls to be paid on the most extensive network in Europe.