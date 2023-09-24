On the occasion of the European Mobility Week, Telepass, a leading integrated mobility company, presented a new project that confirms the environmental sustainability commitment of the company that offers electronic motorway toll services. In fact, a new green device has been launched, created from devices no longer used. A green bond which is also emphasized by the color of this Telepass, obtained thanks to the recovery of the gray and yellow bodies of disused devices.

Sustainable project

The packaging also reflects the sustainability of this project and was made with recycled material while the instruction manual has been dematerialized to reduce the use of paper and can now be downloaded by scanning a QR code. The new obu (on board unit) is a limited edition available, while stocks last, for new Telepass customers who join the Telepass Plus offer. Furthermore, starting from 1 October, those who are already Telepass customers will also be able to request it in replacement of the old device.

Telepass green

Launched on the occasion of the European Mobility Week, the initiative intends to promote a culture of responsible use of environmental resources, attention to recycling and the circular economy and is part of Telepass’ strategic vision which makes sustainability an integral part of the business strategy and product for over thirty years.

Telepass’s commitment

This project is the result of a corporate vision aimed at providing customers with the services they need and reducing the environmental impact on the planet, including the acquisition of Wash Out: the startup, specialized in car care services, allows the washing of car delivered to your home with waterless and 100% ecological products, guaranteeing a saving of 160 liters of water compared to a normal car wash without producing waste on the ground. Telepass has placed the concept of sustainability at the center of its business strategy, in line with the broader commitment undertaken by the Mundys Group with the Climate Action Plan to combat climate change through short-term greenhouse gas emissions reduction objectives, medium and long term, enabling the transition towards increasingly sustainable mobility.