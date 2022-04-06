Bad news for Italian motorists struggling with continues price increasesfrom the car review to the fuels. Now the fee is also increasing Telepass, which goes from 8.28 euros to 15.12 euros per year (basic option). The increase is 45.2% or 57 cents per month and arrives for the first time in 25 years. In fact, from 1997 to today the rent has never increased, with the increases officially starting on July 1, 2022.

The annual Telepass fee from July 2022 undergoes a monthly increase of 0.57 euros VAT included for the Family and 0.28 euros VAT included for Twin, which includes the premium option / roadside assistance Italy. For the basic option, it costs 12.40 euros per yearthe increase is almost 55%.

Telepass cancellation for free, how to do it

After the increase in the Telepass fee, it is possible to withdraw and send the cancellation advance from the contract up to June 30, 2022to then return the Telepass device and the services added later such as parking, entrances to urban centers and vehicles for urban mobility within six months.

To cancel the subscription you must write to Telepass spa by email at gestionecontratto@telepass.com; at assistenza@pec.telepass.com; or through Postal mail at the address a Telepass spa Customer Care, P.O. Box 2310 branch 39, 50123 Florence. You can also physically withdraw from the contract in Telepass storein the Blue Points on the motorway network, in the service centers of the operating motorway operators and in other sales or assistance points authorized by Telepass.

Telepass fee increase, why?

Atlantiawhich controls Telepass, motivated the increase in the fee declared that the price change is dictated by the need to increase for the first time since the launch of the Telepass Family occurred in 1997the fees of the Telepass Family and the Twin Option (if active).

After the increase, some consumer associations such as Assoutenti announced the request for a meeting with the company to discuss the increase in the Telepass fee.

