Six years after its founding, and two years after it was acquired by Telepass, the society Wash Out he will cross the Italian border to go and explore the French market. Born as a start-up within the Speed ​​MI Up project, therefore with the involvement of the Municipality of Milan, the Milan Chamber of Commerce and Bocconi University, Wash Out specializes in car wash at home and other ‘on demand’ vehicle care services. After having ‘implanted’ the business in Milan, Rome, Turin, Bologna, Florence and Monza, with the new year 2022 the Telepass subsidiary will go to Paris, Rennes, Lyon and then finally to Nice.

“Wash Out has increased its turnover tenfold since its foundation: + 67% total revenues in 2021 compared to 2020, It is aimed at business and private customers with an offer of services that starts with the washing of cars and motorcycles at home, carried out by “washer” . The service is eco-sustainable, thanks to the use of ecological waterless products, and is based on a proprietary digital application. In addition to washing, with external and internal cleaning, the company has expanded its range of services over the years today it offers sanitation, interior regeneration, polishing and exterior detailing. In Paris, Wash Out France, led by country manager Gaia Lorenzato, aims to exceed 40 employees by the summer“, Reports Il Sole 24 Ore.

Christian Padovan, CEO and one of the founders of the company, said: “Due to Covid, the need for cleaning has intensified and companies are increasingly focusing on outsourcing to optimize times and processes. We want to respond to the needs of fleet and mobility managers and we believe that France, in Europe, is among the most receptive countries from this point of view“. Telepass is now controlled by Atlantia (51%) and PartnersGroup (49%) and plans to continue this policy of expansion towards new (sectoral and geographical) routes of mobility and related services.