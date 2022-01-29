Also for the year just started, only for subscribers of Telepass the discounts are confirmed on the main Italian motorway sections. The concessions provide for reductions on the cost of electronic toll services by an average of 50% and the objective of Telepass is to promote advantageous offers to experience mobility without queues and without waiting.

The promotional initiative renewed by Telepass is aimed not only at favoring the fluidity of traffic and clearing the queues at the toll booths of the sections concerned, but also at increase the environmental benefits and safety of motorists. In fact, the discounts are intended to facilitate users of the Telepass electronic toll collection: thus also obtaining advantages in terms of reducing waiting times near the motorway toll booths, especially on busy days or at peak times of the day, and moreover, the elimination of queues at motorway stations allows to reduce polluting emissions from waiting vehicles and improves the safety of motorists, drastically reducing the number of vehicles present at the same time in station aprons. The promotion is therefore supported by Telepass, becoming part of its Safe & Clean philosophy, together with the participating motorway concessionaires, with the aim of improving the smoothness of traffic and concretely contributing to safe and sustainable mobility.