New agreement between TelepassItalian leader in integrated mobility, e Cooltra, leader in Europe in sustainable two-wheeled mobility, for a partnership that involves the integration of shared electric scooters into the electronic toll operator's app. The service is available in Milan, Rome and Turin and customers simply need to access theTelepass App (Plus and X), locate the nearest scooter, book it and unlock it to start using it. To finish the ride, simply park the vehicle in the permitted spaces and take a photo to prove it.

Mobility according to Telepass

The integration of the Catalan scooter sharing operator into the Telepass ecosystem is facilitated by the aggregation of the service on the application URBI, a Telepass Group company that acts as a service integrator and is the Group's MaaS operator. URBI is one of the operators participating in the experimentation linked to the national MaaS4Italy project in Milan, Rome and Turin, the three cities in which the Cooltra sharing service was made available. It is in Mobility-as-a-Service logic that over time Telepass has developed its own ecosystem to put users at the center of mobility services by offering them tailor-made solutions based on their needs and increasingly sustainable. Through the integration of green travel methods, such as Cooltra electric scooters, within its App, Telepass offers users a wide range of travel options, encouraging the use of low environmental impact mobility.