Continues Telepass’s commitment to offer integrated services in the mobility sector, also aimed at new, more sustainable forms. In this context, the company specialized in integrated services has signed an agreement with A2A, a player in the energy sector for the promotion of electric mobility by making the latter’s charging infrastructure accessible thanks to the Telepass app.

Multiple accessible charging points

Through the application of the integrated mobility company, users will be able to view over 2,000 charging points of A2A E-Mobility present throughout the national territory. A further step forward for the Telepass app which already allowed access to a network of infrastructures for searching for EVs and Plug-Ins which, thanks to interoperability, included 33,200 points throughout Italy.

The agreement between Telepass and A2A

Telepass’s choice to also integrate A2A charging stations moves with sustainable business strategies and with the commitment made by the Mundys Group with the Climate Action Plan to combat climate change through short, medium and long-term objectives of reducing greenhouse gas emissions, enabling the transition towards increasingly sustainable mobility, also thanks to the adoption of innovative technologies or synergies, like this. To use the service it is necessary to download the Telepass App and select the A2A charging infrastructure: through the map of active stations it will be possible to easily locate the closest available charging point.