Telenet Shooting Collectionthe collection of four titles originally developed and released by Telenet Japanwill make its grand debut in Japan on Nintendo Switch from next June 8th. The four games offered by this collection are:

Granada (1990, SEGA Mega Drive)

(1990, SEGA Mega Drive) Avenger (1990, PC Engine)

(1990, PC Engine) Gaiares (1990, SEGA Mega Drive)

(1990, SEGA Mega Drive) Psychic Storm (1992, PC Engine)

Each of these will be able to count on new features such as one Sound Modeone Visual Modea rewind mechanic, and more.

Source: Edia Street Gematsu

