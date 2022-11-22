A new collection of shoot ’em up was recently announced for Nintendo Switchthe Telenet Shooting Collectionwhich collects four games originally released by Telenet Japan.

This collection will arrive at June 2023 in Japan, and will include:

Granada (1990, SEGA Mega Drive)

(1990, SEGA Mega Drive) Avenger (1990, PC Engine)

(1990, PC Engine) Gaiares (1990, SEGA Mega Drive)

(1990, SEGA Mega Drive) Psychic Storm (1992, PC Engine)

Telenet Shooting Collection it is the first project of the initiative Telenet Japan Revival Project from Ediaand is currently seeking funds on the Japanese platform makuke.

Source: Edia Street Gematsu