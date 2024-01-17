He reality show The house of the famous It is one of the most popular in the United States. Its version on Hispanic television Telemundo is about to start its fourth edition with various changes and little by little the details have been released, including who are the celebrities who will participate in the program.

The fourth edition of the reality show will feature all kinds of celebrities, radio hosts, influencers, singers, coaches, since one of the changes is that There will no longer be 21, but 23 people who will be locked in the house and monitored all the time by cameras.

The list of celebrities so far confirmed is as follows:

Silvia “La Bronca” Del Valle, radio host. Daniela “La Bebeshita” Alexis, influencer. Carlos Gómez, coach. Mariana González, influencer known as the “Mexican Kim Kardashian”. Sophie Durand, singer, model and actress. Pedro “La Divaza” Figueira, influencer. Thalí García, actress and presenter. Ariadna Gutiérrez, model and presenter. Alana Lliteras, TV personality in Mexico. Fernando Lozada, model and actor. Clovis Nienow, model and actor. Gregorio Pernía, actor. José Reyes, former professional baseball player. Lupillo Rivera, singer. Maripily Rivera, actress and presenter. Alfredo Adame, Mexican driver.

It remains to be seen who the seven celebrities will be who will complete the list and arrive at the most watched house on Next January 23, when the broadcast of the program begins.

The changes that The house of the famous will have in 2024

For its fourth edition, The house of the famous announced a series of changesfor example that, in addition to a greater number of participants, The house will also be equipped with more cameras so as not to miss any details of what celebrities are up to while stuck inside.

One of the most important changes that the chain Telemundo announced a few months ago that Héctor Sandarti, who had been at the helm as host for the previous three seasons, would no longer be part of the project.. On this occasion, the Mexican journalist and host Nacho Lozano will be the co-presenter alongside Jimena Gállego.

Nacho Lozano and Jimena Gállego will be the drivers. Photo: Instagram @telemundo

It should be noted that The house of the famous It is the most watched reality show on Hispanic television and in previous editions it has had Alicia Machado, Ivonne Montero and Madison Anderson as winners.