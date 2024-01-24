Lupillo Rivera: the renowned regional Mexican music singer and brother of Jenni Rivera.

Gregorio Pernía: the Colombian actor recognized for the character of “El Titi”, in Without breasts, there is no paradisefrom Telemundo.

Thalí García: The Mexican actress was recently part of The 50sanother reality show in which she was held with 49 other people on a farm.

Maripily Rivera: The Puerto Rican is an actress, model and television presenter.

Pedro “La Divaza” Figueira: The Venezuelan personality stands out for creating content for the LGBTQ+ community.

José Reyes “La Melaza”: The Dominican-American is recognized for his career in professional baseball, where he played for teams such as the Mets, the Marlins, the Blue Jays and the Rockies.

Alana Lliteras: the Mexican winner of Top VIP chef.

Fernando Lozada: The Colombian-Mexican is a businessman famous for participating in programs such as The 50s and Exathlon United States.

Clovis Nienow: The Mexican actor and model rose to fame after participating in the reality show Too Hot to Handle: Latino.

Ariadna Gutierrez: The Colombian beauty queen was the first runner-up in Miss Universe 2015, when Steve Harvey mistakenly named her as the winner of the pageant.

Sophie Durand: The Mexican actress has gained relevance for being part of productions such as The Lord of the heavens and the Guadalupe's rose.

Carlos Gómez, “The Canyon”: The Venezuelan is a renowned baseball player who was part of Exathlon United States.

Mariana González: Called the “Mexican Kim Kardashian,” Vicente Fernández Jr.’s wife is a popular social media influencer who was part of Rich, Famous, Latina.

The Little Baby: The Mexican Daniela Alexis Barceló Trillo has received public attention by participating in programs such as falling in loveL.os 50 and MasterChef Celebrity Mexico.

Silvia “La Bronca” del Valle: The Mexican radio host is a famous personality from the west coast of the United States.

Alfredo Adame: The Mexican is a controversial actor and host, who has ventured into politics and standup.

Rodrigo Romeh: The Mexican athlete was part of the red team in the fifth season of Exathlon United States.

Cristina Porta: The Spaniard is recognized for her journalistic work and for participating in programs such as Save me.

Robbie Mora: The Mexican was part of the Wapayasos and Horripicosos, then gained relevance in productions such as Acapulco shore and The revenge of the former VIPs.

Leslie Gallardo: the famous girlfriend of Emilio Osorio, has been part of reality shows such as The revenge of the former VIPs and Acapulco shore.

Guty Carrera: The Ecuadorian who has built a relevant career in Peruvian television is famous for participating in productions such as This is war.

Aleska Genesis: The Venezuelan model and businesswoman is considered an icon of the fashion industry, after having participated in New York Fashion Week.