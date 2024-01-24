You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
23 characters are part of the fourth edition of Telemundo's La Casa de los Famosos.
23 characters are part of the fourth edition of Telemundo's La Casa de los Famosos.
23 characters are part of the reality show.
Telemundo presented the contestants of the new season of The house of the famouswho promise controversy, revelations and confrontations. 23 characters participate in the fourth edition of the programwhich include names like Lupillo Rivera, Alfredo Adame, la Bebeshita and Aleska Génesis.
On January 23, 2024, The house of the famous of Telemundo opened its doors and received the contestants of its new season, which will be hosted by Jimena Gallego and Nacho Lozano. The program, which promises substantial changes compared to its previous editions, includes a prize of US$200,000 for the winning personality.
Who are the participants of Telemundo's La Casa de los Famosos?
Also called The House of the Famous 4the Telemundo production that began yesterday, includes 23 famous Hispanic television personalities.
- Lupillo Rivera: the renowned regional Mexican music singer and brother of Jenni Rivera.
- Gregorio Pernía: the Colombian actor recognized for the character of “El Titi”, in Without breasts, there is no paradisefrom Telemundo.
-
Thalí García: The Mexican actress was recently part of The 50sanother reality show in which she was held with 49 other people on a farm.
-
Maripily Rivera: The Puerto Rican is an actress, model and television presenter.
-
Pedro “La Divaza” Figueira: The Venezuelan personality stands out for creating content for the LGBTQ+ community.
-
José Reyes “La Melaza”: The Dominican-American is recognized for his career in professional baseball, where he played for teams such as the Mets, the Marlins, the Blue Jays and the Rockies.
- Alana Lliteras: the Mexican winner of Top VIP chef.
-
Fernando Lozada: The Colombian-Mexican is a businessman famous for participating in programs such as The 50s and Exathlon United States.
- Clovis Nienow: The Mexican actor and model rose to fame after participating in the reality show Too Hot to Handle: Latino.
- Ariadna Gutierrez: The Colombian beauty queen was the first runner-up in Miss Universe 2015, when Steve Harvey mistakenly named her as the winner of the pageant.
- Sophie Durand: The Mexican actress has gained relevance for being part of productions such as The Lord of the heavens and the Guadalupe's rose.
- Carlos Gómez, “The Canyon”: The Venezuelan is a renowned baseball player who was part of Exathlon United States.
- Mariana González: Called the “Mexican Kim Kardashian,” Vicente Fernández Jr.’s wife is a popular social media influencer who was part of Rich, Famous, Latina.
- The Little Baby: The Mexican Daniela Alexis Barceló Trillo has received public attention by participating in programs such as falling in loveL.os 50 and MasterChef Celebrity Mexico.
- Silvia “La Bronca” del Valle: The Mexican radio host is a famous personality from the west coast of the United States.
- Alfredo Adame: The Mexican is a controversial actor and host, who has ventured into politics and standup.
- Rodrigo Romeh: The Mexican athlete was part of the red team in the fifth season of Exathlon United States.
- Cristina Porta: The Spaniard is recognized for her journalistic work and for participating in programs such as Save me.
- Robbie Mora: The Mexican was part of the Wapayasos and Horripicosos, then gained relevance in productions such as Acapulco shore and The revenge of the former VIPs.
- Leslie Gallardo: the famous girlfriend of Emilio Osorio, has been part of reality shows such as The revenge of the former VIPs and Acapulco shore.
- Guty Carrera: The Ecuadorian who has built a relevant career in Peruvian television is famous for participating in productions such as This is war.
- Aleska Genesis: The Venezuelan model and businesswoman is considered an icon of the fashion industry, after having participated in New York Fashion Week.
- Christian Estrada: The former Mexican soccer player who grew up in the United States, gained relevance after participating in productions such as The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise.
