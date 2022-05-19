The most important Latin chain in the United States was celebrating and took advantage of the occasion to publicize its programming for the 2022-2023 season, which highlights the return of two of its most successful projects: “La Reina del Sur 3” and “El Señor de los Cielos 8” . In addition, the original series were known “The Count”, “The King”, “The woman of my life”, among other.

1. “The Lord of the Skies 8″

Rafael Amaya returns as Aurelio Casillas in the eighth season of the successful “The Lord of the Skies”. Surprising his friends and enemies with his return to life, the protagonist will arrive determined to recover everything he has lost.

After forming a powerful bond with allies from previous seasons, the drug lord will face new romantic entanglements and uncover family mysteries, once again putting his life on the line in the name of revenge.

Rafael Amaya returns as Aurelio Casillas. Photo: Telemundo.

2. “Queen of the South 3″

Kate del Castillo returns as Teresa Mendoza in the third season of the also successful “The queen of the south”. Four years have passed since the US authorities convicted the protagonist of the murders of three DEA agents.

Separated from her daughter Sofía, Teresa lives behind bars in a maximum security prison, stripped of all her freedoms. Through a sophisticated escape plan, Teresa’s old friends, Oleg and Jonathan, dare break her out of jail and take her to Mexico, where she meets President Epifanio Vargas.

Vargas proposes her her most dangerous mission yet, which will take her across Latin America in the hope of leaving her life as a fugitive behind and finally reuniting with her daughter.

Kate del Castillo returns as Teresa Mendoza. Photo: Telemundo.

3. “The Count”

Fernando Colunga will make his long-awaited debut on Telemundo as the protagonist of “The Count”, an adaptation of the classic Alexandre Dumas story, “The Count of Monte Cristo”. Set in the 1930s, this story of mystery, love and revenge tells the story of Alejandro Gaitán, an innocent victim of a conspiracy, accused and imprisoned for a double homicide, who manages to escape after 17 years of confinement.

Now free, he embarks on a dangerous journey to clear his name, first recovering a secret treasure left to him by his prison mentor, a Spanish nobleman. Returning to Mexico with great wealth and a royal title, the Count of Montenegro learns that the love of his life is now married to his mortal enemy and appears to have been part of the plot to imprison him all those years.

Fernando Colunga will make his long-awaited debut on the international network. Photo: Telemundo.

4. “The King”

While Univisión bets on “The Last King: The Son of the People”, the unauthorized bioseries on the life of Vicente Fernández; Telemundo will premiere the official series of the legendary Mexican singer with Jaime Camil as its protagonist under the title “The King: Vicente Fernández”.

Telemundo said about the series: “For the first time, in the only authorized series, created and developed with the Fernández family, the public will have a unique immersion in the real events that marked the rise of a legend as great as life itself. ”.

Jaime Camil will be the protagonist of “The King: Vicente Fernández”. Photo: Telemundo.

5. “The woman of my life”

The Spanish actor, Iván Sánchez returns to the screen of Telemundo as the heartthrob in “The woman of my life”. Filmed in the modern studios of Telemundo Center, in Miami, it is the story of a love relationship that ends with an unexpected betrayal.

Left for dead, Ricardo Oribe (Sánchez) recovers his memory 15 years later and returns with a new identity, as Pablo Silva. Looking to reunite with his family and especially with Daniela, the love of his life. To do this, he implements a risky plan: enter his house as a cook.

Daniela’s life is turned upside down when Pablo rekindles the flame of a love that never died, forcing him to remain incognito as he fights to keep himself and his loved ones out of harm’s way.