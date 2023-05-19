Shortly after the eighth season of “The Lord of the Skies” comes to an end, a new chapter will be broadcast in the next few hours. The released preview shows Mecha in the middle of an escape. The Drug Control Administration (DEA) is after her, so she will have to escape from the place where she is. All this in order to reach the drug lord, Aurelio Casillas, played by Rafael Amaya. What will happen to your favorite characters? To learn more about episode 86, follow the complete guide given below.

Advance chapter 86 of “The Lord of Heaven 8”

YOU CAN SEE: “Ana de nadie”, chapter 53 LIVE: time, channel and where to see the novel by Jorge Enrique Abello

When does “The Lord of the Skies 8” premiere, chapter 86?

“Lord of the Skies” Season 8 Episode 86 Will Premiere This Thursday May 18, 2023.

What time does “ESDLC 8” come out on Telemundo, according to each country?

The eighth season of “El señor de los cielos” is broadcast in Peru at 9:00 p.m. If you want to know the broadcast schedules in other places, then we leave you a list for you to consult:

Mexico, Panama, Ecuador and Colombia: 10.00 pm

Chile, Puerto Rico, Venezuela and Bolivia: 11.00 pm

Uruguay, Paraguay, Brazil and Argentina: 12.00 pm

“El señor de los cielos” is preparing for the grand finale of season 8 and Telemundo has already confirmed Aurelio’s fate. Photo: composition LR/Telemundo

YOU CAN SEE: SEE “The Lord of the Skies 8” chapter 85 LIVE: time, channel and where to see the Telemundo series

Where to see “The Lord of the Skies” 8×86?

Episode 86 of “El Señor de los Cielos” will be broadcast on Telemundo. In case you encounter difficulties locating the channel in your country, we have prepared the following guide to help you:

Peru: 231 on DirecTV, 112 on Claro TV, 18 on Star Globalcom, 20 (SD) and 33.2 (HD) on Cable Visión.

231 on DirecTV, 112 on Claro TV, 18 on Star Globalcom, 20 (SD) and 33.2 (HD) on Cable Visión. Mexico: 214 (SD) and 1,226 (HD) on Sky, 205 on Izzi, 214 (SD) and 1,214 (HD) on Megacable, 223 on Star TV.

Guatemala: 214 (SD) and 1,226 (HD) on Sky, 116 (SD) and 1,116 (HD) on Claro TV.

Venezuela: 231 on Simple TV, 381 on Movistar TV, 28 on Inter, 318 on Inter Satelital.

Colombia: 231 on DirecTV, 446 (SD) and 1,446 (HD) on Claro TV (cable), 446 on Claro TV (satellite), 381 on Movistar TV, 160 (SD) and 367 (HD) on Tigo.

Ecuador: 231 on DirecTV, 260 (SD) and 760 (HD) on Claro TV, 618 on Grupo TV Cable, 157 on CNT TV.

Bolivia: 624 (SD) and 776 (HD) in Tigo, 413 in Cotas, 318 in Inter Satelital, 103 in Entel.

Paraguay: 72 on Claro TV, 54 on Tigo Star, 202 on Tigo (satellite).

Uruguay: 231 on DirecTV, 309 on Montecable, 344 on TCC.

Argentina: 231 on DirecTV, 331 (digital/HD) on Cablevisión, 99 on Antina, 308 (digital) and 1081 (HD) on Telecentro.

Chile: 231 on DirecTV, 20 (SD, Santiago) and 809 (HD) on VTR, 381 on Movistar TV, 145 (SD) and 645 (HD) on Claro TV (cable), 381 on Claro TV (satellite), 318 on TuVes HD, 149 on Entel TV HD.

Rafael Amaya returned as Aurelio Casillas to “El señor de los cielos 8” after staying away for several years. Photo: Telemundo

YOU CAN SEE: “Invincible love” chapter 64 LIVE: time, channel and where to SEE Angelique Boyer’s novel

Where to see “The Lord of the Skies 8”, chapter 86, ONLINE?

If you cannot access the Telemundo channel, there is an alternative available to watch the new episode of “The Lord of the Skies 8”. You can download the app from this channel, which is available on the Play Store and App Store, and enjoy the episode from there.

Also, you can watch this series on Peacock, a streaming platform available in the US. On the other hand, some episodes are available on Youtubealthough not in its entirety.

#Telemundo #LIVE #time #watch #quotThe #lord #skies #8quotchapter