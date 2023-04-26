“The Lord of the Skies” 8 continues to surprise more than one. Now, the advance of chapter 69 of the Telemundo series shows that Aurelio Casillas, a character played by Mexican actor Rafael Amaya, will discover who shot Corina. It is nothing more and nothing less than Tracy Lobo. “She’s going to pay for what she did,” the drug lord is heard saying. If you want to stay up to date on what’s going to happen in episode 69, he reads on for more details.

Advance chapter 69 of “The Lord of the Skies” 8

When does “The Lord of the Skies” premiere 8, chapter 69?

Episode 69 of “The Lord of the Skies” 8 arrives this Tuesday, April 25. In the preview presented, it is revealed that Aurelio Casillas will see how to take revenge on Tracy Lobo after having shot Corina Saldaña.

What time does “El señor de los cielos” 8 come out on Telemundo, according to each country?

If you are in Peru, you can enjoy “El señor de los cielos” 8 starting at 9:00 p.m. Next, we leave you the broadcast schedules in other countries:

Mexico, Panama, Ecuador and Colombia: 9.00 pm

Chile, Puerto Rico, Venezuela and Bolivia: 10.00 pm

Uruguay, Paraguay, Brazil and Argentina: 11.00 pm

Where to see “The Lord of the Skies” 8×69?

Season 8 of “The Lord of the Skies” can be seen in several countries. If you need help finding the channel where you are, we have prepared this guide for you.

Peru: 231 on DirecTV, 112 on Claro TV, 18 on Star Globalcom, 20 (SD) and 33.2 (HD) on Cable Visión.

Mexico: 214 (SD) and 1,226 (HD) on Sky, 205 on Izzi, 214 (SD) and 1,214 (HD) on Megacable, 223 on Star TV.

Guatemala: 214 (SD) and 1,226 (HD) on Sky, 116 (SD) and 1,116 (HD) on Claro TV.

Venezuela: 231 on Simple TV, 381 on Movistar TV, 28 on Inter, 318 on Inter Satelital.

Colombia: 231 on DirecTV, 446 (SD) and 1,446 (HD) on Claro TV (cable), 446 on Claro TV (satellite), 381 on Movistar TV, 160 (SD) and 367 (HD) on Tigo.

Ecuador: 231 on DirecTV, 260 (SD) and 760 (HD) on Claro TV, 618 on Grupo TV Cable, 157 on CNT TV.

Bolivia: 624 (SD) and 776 (HD) in Tigo, 413 in Cotas, 318 in Inter Satelital, 103 in Entel.

Paraguay: 72 on Claro TV, 54 on Tigo Star, 202 on Tigo (satellite).

Uruguay: 231 on DirecTV, 309 on Montecable, 344 on TCC.

Argentina: 231 on DirecTV, 331 (digital/HD) on Cablevisión, 99 on Antina, 308 (digital) and 1081 (HD) on Telecentro.

Chile: 231 on DirecTV, 20 (SD, Santiago) and 809 (HD) on VTR, 381 on Movistar TV, 145 (SD) and 645 (HD) on Claro TV (cable), 381 on Claro TV (satellite), 318 on TuVes HD, 149 on Entel TV HD.

“The Lord of the Skies” 8 is about to show new confrontations between Aurelio Casillas and other adversaries. Photo: composition LR/Telemundo

Where to SEE “ESDLC8”, chapter 69, ONLINE?

Telemundo has an application, which is available in the Play Store and App Store, where you can enjoy the episodes of “The Lord of the Skies” 8. You can also watch the episodes through Peacock, the streaming platform available at USA on the other hand, Youtube it also has episodes of the series, although they are not complete.

