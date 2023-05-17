The eighth season of “The Lord of the Skies” is in its final stage. In it, Aurelio Casillas (played by Rafael Amaya) is preparing to unleash true terror and face painful losses. In a new preview of the Telemundo series, it is revealed that the drug lord will be cornered and will have to escape before meeting death. What will happen? To learn more about episode 84, follow the complete guide given below.

Watch here the advance of chapter 84 of “The Lord of the Skies 8”

When does “The Lord of the Skies 8” premiere, chapter 84?

Chapter 84 of “The Lord of the Skies 8” will premiere this Tuesday, May 16.

What time does “El señor de los cielos 8” come out on Telemundo, according to each country?

The eighth season of “El señor de los cielos” is broadcast in Peru at 9:00 p.m. If you want to know the broadcast schedules in other areas, a list is available for you to consult below.

Mexico, Panama, Ecuador and Colombia: 10.00 pm

Chile, Puerto Rico, Venezuela and Bolivia: 11.00 pm

Uruguay, Paraguay, Brazil and Argentina: 12.00 pm

“El señor de los cielos” is preparing for the grand finale of season 8 and Telemundo has already confirmed Aurelio’s fate. Photo: composition LR/Telemundo

Where to see “The Lord of the Skies”, season 8, chapter 84?

Episode 84 of “El Señor de los Cielos” will be broadcast on Telemundo. In case you encounter difficulties in locating the channel in your country, we have prepared the following guide to help you:

Peru: 231 on DirecTV, 112 on Claro TV, 18 on Star Globalcom, 20 (SD) and 33.2 (HD) on Cable Visión

Mexico: 214 (SD) and 1226 (HD) on Sky, 205 on Izzi, 214 (SD) and 1214 (HD) on Megacable, 223 on Star TV

Guatemala: 214 (SD) and 1226 (HD) on Sky, 116 (SD) and 1116 (HD) on Claro TV

Venezuela: 231 on Simple TV, 381 on Movistar TV, 28 on Inter, 318 on Inter Satelital

Colombia: 231 on DirecTV, 446 (SD) and 1446 (HD) on Claro TV (cable), 446 on Claro TV (satellite), 381 on Movistar TV, 160 (SD) and 367 (HD) on Tigo

Ecuador: 231 on DirecTV, 260 (SD) and 760 (HD) on Claro TV, 618 on Grupo TV Cable, 157 on CNT TV

Bolivia: 624 (SD) and 776 (HD) in Tigo, 413 in Cotas, 318 in Inter Satelital, 103 in Entel

Paraguay: 72 on Claro TV, 54 on Tigo Star, 202 on Tigo (satellite)

Uruguay: 231 on DirecTV, 309 on Montecable, 344 on TCC

Argentina: 231 on DirecTV, 331 (digital/HD) on Cablevisión, 99 on Antina, 308 (digital) and 1081 (HD) on Telecentro

Chile: 231 on DirecTV, 20 (SD, Santiago) and 809 (HD) on VTR, 381 on Movistar TV, 145 (SD) and 645 (HD) on Claro TV (cable), 381 on Claro TV (satellite), 318 on TuVes HD, 149 on Entel TV HD

Rafael Amaya returned as Aurelio Casillas to "El señor de los cielos 8" after staying away for several years. Photo: Telemundo.

Where to see “The Lord of the Skies 8”, chapter 84, ONLINE?

If you cannot access the Telemundo TV channel, there is an alternative available to watch episode 84 of “El señor de los cielos 8”. You can download the app of this channel on Android and iOS devices and enjoy the episode from there.

Also, you can enjoy this series on Peacock, an online streaming platform available in the United States. On the other hand, some episodes of the series are available on YouTube, although not in their entirety.