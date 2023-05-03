In the eighth season of “The Lord of the heavens”, Aurelio Casillas (played by Rafael Amaya) continues advancing in his great revenge. Although we have already seen some of his initial movements in the Telemundo series, he is now closer to unleashing a wave of chaos after learning an unexpected truth. If you don’t want to miss chapter 74, here is the complete guide of the next episode.

When does “The Lord of the Skies” 8, chapter 74 premiere?

Chapter 74 of “The Lord of the Skies” 8 will premiere this Tuesday, May 2. According to the new advance, Aurelio Casillas will discover that Tracy Lobo is a spy infiltrated among his ranks by the DEA.

What time does “El señor de los cielos” 8 air on Telemundo, according to each country?

If you are in Peru, you can enjoy “El Señor de los cielos” 8 at 9:00 pm If you want to know the transmission schedules in other places, there is a list available for you to consult.

Mexico, Panama, Ecuador and Colombia: 10.00 pm

Chile, Puerto Rico, Venezuela and Bolivia: 11.00 pm

Uruguay, Paraguay, Brazil and Argentina: 12.00 pm

Rafael Amaya returned as Aurelio Casillas to “El señor de los cielos” 8 after staying away for several years. Photo: Telemundo.

Where to see “The Lord of the Skies”, season 8, chapter 74?

Telemundo will broadcast episode 74 of “El Señor de los Cielos.” In case you find it difficult to find the channel in your country, we have created a guide to help you locate it.

Peru: 231 on DirecTV, 112 on Claro TV, 18 on Star Globalcom, 20 (SD) and 33.2 (HD) on Cable Visión.

Mexico: 214 (SD) and 1,226 (HD) on Sky, 205 on Izzi, 214 (SD) and 1,214 (HD) on Megacable, 223 on Star TV.

Guatemala: 214 (SD) and 1,226 (HD) on Sky, 116 (SD) and 1,116 (HD) on Claro TV.

Venezuela: 231 on Simple TV, 381 on Movistar TV, 28 on Inter, 318 on Inter Satelital.

Colombia: 231 on DirecTV, 446 (SD) and 1446 (HD) on Claro TV (cable), 446 on Claro TV (satellite), 381 on Movistar TV, 160 (SD) and 367 (HD) on Tigo.

Ecuador: 231 on DirecTV, 260 (SD) and 760 (HD) on Claro TV, 618 on Grupo TV Cable, 157 on CNT TV.

Bolivia: 624 (SD) and 776 (HD) in Tigo, 413 in Cotas, 318 in Inter Satelital, 103 in Entel.

Paraguay: 72 on Claro TV, 54 on Tigo Star, 202 on Tigo (satellite).

Uruguay: 231 on DirecTV, 309 on Montecable, 344 on TCC.

Argentina: 231 on DirecTV, 331 (digital/HD) on Cablevisión, 99 on Antina, 308 (digital) and 1081 (HD) on Telecentro.

Chile: 231 on DirecTV, 20 (SD, Santiago) and 809 (HD) on VTR, 381 on Movistar TV, 145 (SD) and 645 (HD) on Claro TV (cable), 381 on Claro TV (satellite), 318 on TuVes HD, 149 on Entel TV HD.

“El señor de los cielos 8” returned to Telemundo loaded with scenes of sex, drama and action, but not all the sequences made it to TV. Photo: composition LR/Telemundo

Where to see “The Lord of the Skies” 8, chapter 74, ONLINE?

Even if you can’t access the Telemundo television channel, you still have the option to watch episode 74 of “El Señor de los Cielos” through the Telemundo app, which can be downloaded on devices running Android and iOS operating systems.

There is an additional option to watch the episode on the Peacock online streaming platform, available in the United States. On the other hand, some episodes of the series can also be found on YouTube, but they are not all complete.

