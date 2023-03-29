Rafael Amaya returned renewed as Aurelio Casillas to “The lord of the skies” 8, the star television series of Telemundo. In this new season, the drug lord has faced more drama and explosive action against his enemies, but has had to mourn the death of some of his family members, like his daughter Luzma. However, he seems to have found the light at the end of the tunnel with Wickto whom he is about to make an unexpected proposal in this chapter 50 of the program.

If you do not want to miss what will happen in this episode, in the following lines we leave you the complete guide.

Look here the advance of chapter 50 of “The Lord of the Skies” 8

When does “The Lord of the Skies” 8, chapter 50 premiere?

Chapter 50 of “The Lord of the Skies 8” will premiere this Tuesday, March 28. According to the advance released by Telemundo, aurelio He is still in his escape with Mecha and, in fact, he will make a historic decision: He will ask her to marry him. However, one call could alter Casillas’ plans forever.

What time does “El señor de los cielos” 8 air on Telemundo, according to each country?

If you live in Peru, you can see chapter 50 of “The Lord of the Skies 8” starting at 9:00 p.m. Here we leave you more schedules, depending on your country.

Mexico, Panama, Ecuador and Colombia: 9.00 pm

Chile, Puerto Rico, Venezuela and Bolivia: 10.00 pm

Uruguay, Paraguay, Brazil and Argentina: 11.00 pm

Where to see “The Lord of the Skies”, season 8, chapter 50?

“El señor de los cielos” 8 can be seen LIVE through Telemundo. In the following lines we leave you the complete guide so that you can find the channel on your television.

Peru: 231 on DirecTV, 112 on Claro TV, 18 on Star Globalcom, 20 (SD) and 33.2 (HD) on Cable Visión.

Mexico: 214 (SD) and 1,226 (HD) on Sky, 205 on Izzi, 214 (SD) and 1,214 (HD) on Megacable, 223 on Star TV.

Guatemala: 214 (SD) and 1,226 (HD) on Sky, 116 (SD) and 1,116 (HD) on Claro TV.

Venezuela: 231 on Simple TV, 381 on Movistar TV, 28 on Inter, 318 on Inter Satelital.

Colombia: 231 on DirecTV, 446 (SD) and 1,446 (HD) on Claro TV (cable), 446 on Claro TV (satellite), 381 on Movistar TV, 160 (SD) and 367 (HD) on Tigo.

Ecuador: 231 on DirecTV, 260 (SD) and 760 (HD) on Claro TV, 618 on Grupo TV Cable, 157 on CNT TV.

Bolivia: 624 (SD) and 776 (HD) in Tigo, 413 in Cotas, 318 in Inter Satelital, 103 in Entel.

Paraguay: 72 on Claro TV, 54 on Tigo Star, 202 on Tigo (satellite).

Uruguay: 231 on DirecTV, 309 on Montecable, 344 on TCC.

Argentina: 231 on DirecTV, 331 (digital/HD) on Cablevisión, 99 on Antina, 308 (digital) and 1081 (HD) on Telecentro.

Chile: 231 on DirecTV, 20 (SD, Santiago) and 809 (HD) on VTR, 381 on Movistar TV, 145 (SD) and 645 (HD) on Claro TV (cable), 381 on Claro TV (satellite), 318 on TuVes HD, 149 on Entel TV HD.

Where to see “The Lord of the Skies” 8, chapter 50 ONLINE?

Episode 50 of “El Señor de los Cielos” 8 will be released ONLINE through the Telemundo app (available for iOS and Android devices). If you reside in the United States, you have the option of using the streaming platform Peacock. Meanwhile, YouTube is a good alternative, since you can find the chapters of the novel, although they are not complete.