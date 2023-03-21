“The lord of the skies 8″ continues to surprise fans day after day with its revelations. Now, the advance of chapter 45 of season 8 of the Telemundo series has been published and shows Mecha worried about her pregnancy, since Aurelio Casillas, a character played by Rafael Amaya, still does not know that he will be her father . Likewise, she sees how Fernando Aguirre (Rubén Cortada) confronts ‘La Soberana’ about his link with the drug lord and talks to Don Julio about the whereabouts of the drug lord.

Here we share what you should know about the new chapter of the series to the small screen.

Advance of “The Lord of the Skies 8”

When to watch episode 45 of “The Lord of the Skies 8”?

Chapter 45 of “ESDLC 8” will hit the screens this Tuesday, March 21, 2023. In this, it will be known what will happen to Mecha and her pregnancy, as well as to Aurelio Casillas due to Aguirre’s revelation.

What time does “ESDLC 8” come out on Telemundo, according to my country?

If you are in Peruyou can watch “Season 8” Chapter 45The Lord of the heavens” from 9.00 pm Below, we share schedules according to your location.

Mexico, Panama, Ecuador and Colombia: 9.00 pm

Chile, Puerto Rico, Venezuela and Bolivia: 10.00 pm

Uruguay, Paraguay, Brazil and Argentina: 11.00 pm

Where to SEE “The Lord of the Skies 8” ONLINE and LIVE?

Aurelio Casillas returned with “The Lord of the Skies.” Photo: Telemundo.

“The Lord of the Skies 8” It is broadcast on Telemundo. If you do not have access to the signal, you can download the application available in the App Store and Play Store. If you are a fan of streaming, you have Peacock at your disposal. However, the platform is only available for the United States. It is worth mentioning that you can see in Youtube some episodes of the production.

What channel is Telemundo?

Here is the list of channels: