The eighth season of “The Lord of the heavens” He has all his followers excited about the direction history has taken. Tracy’s false identity could have its days numbered. She will do everything possible so that no one, not even Aurelio Casillas, finds out the truth.
Everything seems to indicate that the dilemma will end in chapter 37. For that reason, here we share everything you need to know about its launch.
Advance chapter 37 of “The Lord of Heaven 8”
When does chapter 37 of “The Lord of the Skies 8” come out?
The episodes of “El señor de los cielos 8” are broadcast from Monday to Friday. As for its chapter 37, its premiere is scheduled for Thursday, March 9.
“The Lord of the Skies 8”: schedules by country
Can SEE “The Lord of the Skies 8” LIVE from 9.00 pm if you are in Peru. However, if you live in other areas, you can follow the novel at the following times:
- Mexico, Panama, Ecuador and Colombia: 9.00 pm
- Chile, Puerto Rico, Venezuela and Bolivia: 10.00 pm
- Uruguay, Paraguay, Brazil and Argentina: 11.00 pm
Where to SEE “The Lord of the Skies 8”, chapter 16 ONLINE?
” height=”100%” width=”100%” loading=”lazy”/>
Aurelio Casillas returned with “The Lord of the Skies”. Photo: Telemundo.
Can SEE chapter 37 of “The Lord of Heaven 8” ONLINE through the Telemundo television channel. You can also download the mobile app (available for iOS and Android) or access the Peacock streaming service (available only for the United States).
What channel is Telemundo?
- Mexico: 214 (SD) and 1,226 (HD) on Sky, 205 on Izzi, 214 (SD) and 1,214 (HD) on Megacable, 223 on Star TV.
- Guatemala: 214 (SD) and 1,226 (HD) on Sky, 116 (SD) and 1,116 (HD) on Claro TV.
- Venezuela: 231 on Simple TV, 381 on Movistar TV, 28 on Inter, 318 on Inter Satelital.
- Colombia: 231 on DirecTV, 446 (SD) and 1446 (HD) on Claro TV (cable), 446 on Claro TV (satellite), 381 on Movistar TV, 160 (SD) and 367 (HD) on Tigo.
- Ecuador: 231 on DirecTV, 260 (SD) and 760 (HD) on Claro TV, 618 on Grupo TV Cable, 157 on CNT TV.
- Peru: 231 on DirecTV, 112 on Claro TV, 18 on Star Globalcom, 20 (SD) and 33.2 (HD) on Cable Visión.
- Bolivia: 624 (SD) and 776 (HD) in Tigo, 413 in Cotas, 318 in Inter Satelital, 103 in Entel.
- Paraguay: 72 on Claro TV, 54 on Tigo Star, 202 on Tigo (satellite).
- Uruguay: 231 on DirecTV, 309 on Montecable, 344 on TCC.
- Argentina: 231 on DirecTV, 331 (digital/HD) on Cablevisión, 99 on Antina, 308 (digital) and 1081 (HD) on Telecentro.
- Chile: 231 on DirecTV, 20 (SD, Santiago) and 809 (HD) on VTR, 381 on Movistar TV, 145 (SD) and 645 (HD) on Claro TV (cable), 381 on Claro TV (satellite), 318 on TuVes HD, 149 on Entel TV HD.
#Telemundo #LIVE #time #Lord #Skies #chapter
Leave a Reply