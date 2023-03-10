The eighth season of “The Lord of the heavens” He has all his followers excited about the direction history has taken. Tracy’s false identity could have its days numbered. She will do everything possible so that no one, not even Aurelio Casillas, finds out the truth.

Everything seems to indicate that the dilemma will end in chapter 37. For that reason, here we share everything you need to know about its launch.

Advance chapter 37 of “The Lord of Heaven 8”

When does chapter 37 of “The Lord of the Skies 8” come out?

The episodes of “El señor de los cielos 8” are broadcast from Monday to Friday. As for its chapter 37, its premiere is scheduled for Thursday, March 9.

“The Lord of the Skies 8”: schedules by country

Can SEE “The Lord of the Skies 8” LIVE from 9.00 pm if you are in Peru. However, if you live in other areas, you can follow the novel at the following times:

Mexico, Panama, Ecuador and Colombia: 9.00 pm

Chile, Puerto Rico, Venezuela and Bolivia: 10.00 pm

Uruguay, Paraguay, Brazil and Argentina: 11.00 pm

Where to SEE “The Lord of the Skies 8”, chapter 16 ONLINE?

Can SEE chapter 37 of “The Lord of Heaven 8” ONLINE through the Telemundo television channel. You can also download the mobile app (available for iOS and Android) or access the Peacock streaming service (available only for the United States).

