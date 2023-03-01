What does Aguirre want to achieve after “scaring” Rutila in “The Lord of the heavens“? To find out the outcome, know what time and where to see the series of Telemundo.

Second day of the week and “The Lord of the Skies 8” has already left fans pensive with its episode on Monday, February 27. Now the series of Telemundo, which continues to embarrass drug lord Aurelio Casillas, has released a trailer showing how Fernando Aguirre fabricated a fake attack on Rutila. Not only that, but she has requested information about her husband. It seems that her plans are still to eliminate the Casillas. In order not to miss any detail of this chapter, you should consult the guide that we leave you below.

Watch HERE the preview of chapter 30 of “ESDLC 8”

When to watch episode 29 of “The Lord of the Skies 8”?

Chapter 29 of season 8 of “The Lord of the heavens” arrives on screens this Tuesday, February 28.

What time does “ESDLC 8” come out on Telemundo, according to my country?

If you are in Peruyou can watch LIVE season 8 of “The Lord of the Skies” by Telemundo from 9:00 pm Below, we share more schedules for you to follow the soap opera from other countries.

Mexico, Panama, Ecuador and Colombia: 9.00 pm

Chile, Puerto Rico, Venezuela, Bolivia: 10.00 pm

Uruguay, Paraguay, Brazil and Argentina: 11.00 pm

Where to see “The Lord of the Skies 8” LIVE and ONLINE?

Chapter 29 of season 8 of “The Lord of the Skies” can be seen LIVE through Telemundo. However, if you do not have access to the channel, you can download the application on your cell phone (available for iOS and Android) or enjoy the series on the streaming service Peacock (available only in USA). It should be noted that it is also possible to use Youtubealthough the episodes are not complete.

“El señor de los cielos 8” will premiere its episode 29 on Telemundo in a few hours. Photo: Telemundo

What channel is Telemundo in Mexico and other countries?

See the list of channels below: