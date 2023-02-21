What will happen to Mecha in “The lord of the skies 8” now that Aurelio is far away? Do you know all the details of the series of Telemundo.

Aurelio Casillas’ revenge has not yet ended in “El señor de los cielos 8”. series of Telemundo continues to show us the exploits of the drug lord, played by Rafael Amaya, who, after his resurrection, seems to have retaken control of his cartel. However, he is being involved in situations that expose him more and more to danger. Now, the new advance of chapter 25 of “ESDLC 8” will bring out all the character of Casillas. If you do not want to miss any details of this episode, you should consult the guide that we leave you below.

Watch HERE the preview of chapter 25 of “ESDLC 8”

“The Lord of the Skies 8”: when to see chapter 25?

The 25th episode of season 8 of “The Lord of the heavens” premieres this Tuesday, February 21 on Telemundo.

What time does “El señor de los cielos” season 8, episode 25 come out on Telemundo?

If you are in the Peruyou can watch “El señor de los cielos 8” LIVE from 9:00 p.m. We share more schedules for you to follow the series depending on the country where you live.

Mexico, Panama, Ecuador and Colombia: 9.00 pm

Chile, Puerto Rico, Venezuela, Bolivia: 10.00 pm

Uruguay, Paraguay, Brazil and Argentina: 11.00 pm

Where to see “The Lord of the Skies 8”?

“The Lord of the Skies”, season 8, chapter 25, can be seen LIVE through the signal Telemundo. However, if you do not have access to the aforementioned channel, you can download the mobile application (available for iOS and Android) or enjoy the production by the streaming service Peacock (available only in USA). It should be noted that you can also use YouTube, although the episodes are not complete.

“El señor de los cielos 8” will premiere its episode 25 on Telemundo in a few hours. Photo: Telemundo

What channel is Telemundo in Mexico and other countries?

See the list of channels below: