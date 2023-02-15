An explosive encounter is coming! The capo will once again make an important play. Check out how to watch episode 20 of “The lord of the skies 8“.

Season 8 of “The Lord of the heavens” premiered almost a month ago and has already captured hundreds of viewers. From Monday to Friday, the episodes do not finish surprising the fans of Aurelio Casillas, a character played by the Mexican actor Rafael Amaya. The Telemundo television series comes transmitting the actions taken by the Mexican drug trafficker in order to exact revenge.For this reason, we share the complete guide with you so that you can enjoy the new episode of the soap opera and discover what things are coming for the protagonist.

When does chapter 20 of “The Lord of the Skies 8” premiere?

Episode 20 of “The lord of the skies 8” will air this Tuesday, February 14, 2023. After seeing the previews on Twitter and Instagram, fans won’t miss it.

What time does “El señor de los cielos 8” come out, episode 20 on Telemundo?

In our country, season 8 of “The Lord of the Skies” can be seen LIVE from 9.00 pm Next, we leave you the schedules so that you can see chapter 20 of the soap opera from other countries.

Mexico, Panama, Ecuador and Colombia: 9.00 pm

Chile, Puerto Rico, Venezuela, Bolivia: 10.00 pm

Uruguay, Paraguay, Brazil and Argentina: 11.00 pm

What time to see chapter 20 of The Lord of the Skies.

Where to see “The Lord of the Skies 8”, chapter 20?

“El señor de los cielos” is one of Telemundo’s most popular series, which is why it can be seen through its signal. In addition, you can enjoy the new episode through the app. It is worth mentioning that each of the chapters is expected to reach Youtube.

What channel is Telemundo in Mexico and other countries?

The series not only has fans in Peru, Mexico or the United States, but also in other parts of the world. Therefore, here we leave you the list of channels, according to the country where you live.

Mexico: 214 (SD) and 1226 (HD) on Sky, 205 on Izzi, 214 (SD) and 1214 (HD) on Megacable, 223 on Star TV

Guatemala: 214 (SD) and 1226 (HD) on Sky, 116 (SD) and 1116 (HD) on Claro TV

Venezuela: 231 on Simple TV, 381 on Movistar TV, 28 on Inter, 318 on Inter Satelital

Colombia: 231 on DirecTV, 446 (SD) and 1446 (HD) on Claro TV (cable), 446 on Claro TV (satellite), 381 on Movistar TV, 160 (SD) and 367 (HD) on Tigo

Ecuador: 231 on DirecTV, 260 (SD) and 760 (HD) on Claro TV, 618 on Grupo TV Cable, 157 on CNT TV

Peru: 231 on DirecTV, 112 on Claro TV, 18 on Star Globalcom, 20 (SD) and 33.2 (HD) on Cable Visión

Bolivia: 624 (SD) and 776 (HD) in Tigo, 413 in Cotas, 318 in Inter Satelital, 103 in Entel

Paraguay: 72 on Claro TV, 54 on Tigo Star, 202 on Tigo (satellite)

Uruguay: 231 on DirecTV, 309 on Montecable, 344 on TCC

Argentina: 231 on DirecTV, 331 (digital/HD) on Cablevisión, 99 on Antina, 308 (digital) and 1081 (HD) on Telecentro

Chile: 231 on DirecTV, 20 (SD, Santiago) and 809 (HD) on VTR, 381 on Movistar TV, 145 (SD) and 645 (HD) on Claro TV (cable), 381 on Claro TV (satellite), 318 on TuVes HD, 149 on Entel TV HD.

Where to see “The Lord of the Skies 8” ONLINE?

If you couldn’t see “El señor de los cielos” on television, don’t worry. It is also found on its official page and in its application, which is available for iOS and Android. This way, you won’t miss any details of the story.

“El señor de los cielos 8” will soon be on the air for one month on Telemundo. Photo: Telemundo

Look HERE the advance of chapter 20 of “The Lord of the Skies”