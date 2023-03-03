In “The Lord of the heavens“, the betrayal is close to the Casillas. Aurelio will warn Rutila about the people around her. Know what time and where to see the series of Telemundo.

Near the end of the week, “The lord of the skies 8” its chapter 32 is about to premiere. The Telemundo series has shared a preview on Twitter that shows the conversation between Fernando Aguirre and Aurelio Casillas. During this, the boss mentions that if something happens to Rutila or any member of his family, “He’s going to pay for it with blood.” In addition, the character played by Mexican actor Rafael Amaya warns Rutila about treason, since no one knows who he trusts.

So that you do not miss episode 32 of the production, here is a guide so that you know what will happen to your favorite characters.

Advance of “The Lord of the Skies” 8×32

When to watch episode 32 of “The Lord of the Skies 8”?

Chapter 32 of “ESDLC 8” will air this Monday, March 2, 2023. According to the preview of today’s episode, Fernando Aguirre will warn others about the ‘weakness’ of capo Aurelio Casillas. The enemies of the Casillas are on the lookout!

What time does “ESDLC 8” come out on Telemundo, according to my country?

If you are in Peruyou can watch “ season 8 episode 32The Lord of the heavens” from 9.00 pm Below, we share other times so you don’t miss the series.

Mexico, Panama, Ecuador and Colombia: 9.00 pm

Chile, Puerto Rico, Venezuela, Bolivia: 10.00 pm

Uruguay, Paraguay, Brazil and Argentina: 11.00 pm

Where to SEE “The Lord of the Skies 8” LIVE and ONLINE?

“The Lord of the Skies 8” It is broadcast by the Telemundo signal. If you don’t have access, you can download the app available on the App Store and Play Store. Also, if you are a fan of streaming, you have Peacock at your disposal. However, the platform is only available for the United States. It should be mentioned that it is possible to look at Youtube some episodes of the production.

What channel is Telemundo?

Next, we offer you the list of channels: