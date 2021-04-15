This Thursday, April 15, Latin music will shine at the 2021 Latin American Music Awards, which will recognize the best singers in the region. The long-awaited awards ceremony, which will be attended by various artists of the moment, will be held in Sunrise, Florida (United States), with a LIVE broadcast of Telemundo and minute-by-minute coverage on the La República website.

The sixth Latin AMAs awards ceremony was due to take place in 2020, but was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. The conjuncture motivated to add among the categories that of the best virtual concert as a tribute to the performers who reinvented themselves with virtual shows.

The most nominated artists in this edition are J Balvin and Karol G, each with nine nominations. The Colombian will be one of the great stars who will perform at the gala, among them are also Juanes, Pitbull, Carrie Underwood, David Bisbal, Camilo, Nicky Jam, Maluma and Ozuna, who will also receive the Extraordinary Evolution award.

The Mexican actress Jacqueline Bracamontes will be in charge of conducting this edition of the Latin American Music Awards. Here are some details of the broadcast so you don’t miss the ceremony live.

When are the Latin AMAs 2021?

The sixth edition of the Latin American Music Awards will be held this Thursday, April 15 at the BB&T Center in Sunrise (Florida, United States).

What time is the Latin American Music Awards 2021?

The award ceremony begins at the following times, depending on the country:

Peru: 7.00 pm

Mexico: 7.00 pm

Brazil: 9.00 pm

Ecuador: 7.00 pm

Colombia: 7.00 pm

Panama: 7.00 pm

Chile: 8.00 pm

Venezuela: 8.00 pm

Argentina: 9.00 pm

United States: 8.00 pm (ET) / 5.00 pm (PT)

Puerto Rico: 8.00 pm

Costa Rica: 6.00 pm

Bolivia: 8.00 pm

Paraguay: 8.00 pm

Uruguay: 9.00 pm

Spain: 2.00 am (Friday 16).

One hour before the start, the TV broadcast will begin with the prelude to the event.

Latin AMAs 2021: transmission channel

The sixth Latin American Music Awards will be broadcast live by the signal of Telemundo. They can also be seen on Universo, a Spanish-language entertainment cable channel, and Telemundo Internacional for the rest of Latin America.

Where to watch the Latin AMAs 2021 LIVE ONLINE?

The transmission of the Latin American Music Awards LIVE will be available in the signal of Telemundo, which can be followed both on television and through its applications for the United States and Latin America.

How to watch the Latin AMAs 2021 LIVE online for free?

In the United States, the award ceremony for the best of Latin music can be seen through the app Telemundo, available on the App Store and Google Play. The download is free and you only need your Pay TV account to enjoy the LIVE signal.

For Latin America, the transmission of the Latin AMAs 2021 can be seen live online through Universal Plus, a web streaming service and app that offers the live signal of Telemundo Internacional and other NBCUniversal channels. To access these contents for free, you must enter the details of your cable or satellite TV company.

How to watch Telemundo LIVE?

Telemundo is available in various pay TV operators in Peru and in all Latin America Y USA. You only need to hire a package that includes it in its list of channels. You can request it from your operator if it does not have this signal. In the last mentioned country you can also find it in its affiliated open signal channels in various locations.

These are the frequencies where you can find the signal of Telemundo International in different Latin American countries, according to the operator:

Mexico: 214 (SD) and 1226 (HD) on Sky, 205 on Izzi, 214 (SD) and 1214 (HD) on Megacable, 223 on Star TV

Guatemala: 214 (SD) and 1226 (HD) on Sky, 116 (SD) and 1116 (HD) on Claro TV

Costa Rica: 214 (SD) and 1226 (HD) in Sky, 143 in Tigo, 100 (HD) in Telecable

Panama: 214 (SD) and 1226 (HD) on Sky, 458 (SD) and 1458 (HD) on Cable Onda (cable), 609 on Cable Onda (satellite)

Dominican Republic: 214 (SD) and 1226 (HD) in Sky, 121 in Viva, 35 (analog) and 504 (digital) in Telecable Global, 260 in Altice

Venezuela: 231 on Simple TV, 381 on Movistar TV, 28 on Inter, 318 on Inter Satelital

Colombia: 231 on DirecTV, 446 (SD) and 1446 (HD) on Claro TV (cable), 446 on Claro TV (satellite), 381 on Movistar TV, 160 (SD) and 367 (HD) on Tigo

Ecuador: 231 on DirecTV, 260 (SD) and 760 (HD) on Claro TV, 618 on Grupo Tv Cable, 157 on CNT TV

Peru: 20 on Movistar TV (cable), 112 on Movistar TV (satellite), 231 on DirecTV, 112 on Claro TV, 18 on Star Globalcom, 20 (SD) and 33.2 (HD) on Cable Vision

Bolivia: 624 (SD) and 776 (HD) in Tigo, 413 in Cotas, 318 in Inter Satelital, 103 in Entel

Paraguay: 72 on Claro TV, 54 on Tigo Star, 202 on Tigo (satellite)

Uruguay: 231 on DirecTV, 309 on Montecable, 344 on TCC

Argentina: 231 in DirecTV, 331 (digital / HD) in Cablevisión, 99 in Antina, 308 (digital) and 1081 (HD) in Telecentro

Chile: 231 on DirecTV, 20 (SD, Santiago) and 809 (HD) on VTR, 381 on Movistar TV, 145 (SD) and 645 (HD) on Claro TV (cable), 381 on Claro TV (satellite), 318 on TuVes HD, 149 on Entel TV HD.

You can also find the LIVE signal from Telemundo in their apps for the United States and Latin America.

The broadcast of the Latin AMAs 2021 will begin with a one-hour prelude. Photo: Latin American Music Awards / Facebook

What channel is Telemundo in Peru?

Movistar TV (cable): 20

Movistar Tv (satellite): 112

DirecTV: 231

Claro TV: 112

Star Globalcom: 18

Cable Vision: 20 (SD) and 33.2 (HD).

What channel is Telemundo on DirecTV?

In the United States, you can find the Telemundo signal on frequencies 406 and 407 of DirecTV. In Argentina, Uruguay, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador and Peru, Telemundo Internacional occupies channel 231 of the company’s packages.

Latin AMAs 2021: complete list of nominees

Artist of the Year

Anuel AA

Bad bunny

Sech

Christian nodal

Daddy yankee

Armed Link

J Balvin

Karol G

Maluma

Ozuna.

New Artist of the Year

Camilo

Armed Link

The Two Carnales

Myke Towers

Natanel Cano

Rauw Alejandro.

Single of the year

Bad Bunny – “Yo Perreo Sola”

Maluma & The Weeknd – “Hawaii”

Karol G, Nicki Minaj – “Tusa”

Black Eyed Peas & J Balvin – “Ritmo (Bad Boys For Life)”.

Album of the year

Anuel AA – Emmanuel

J Balvin – Colors

Bad Bunny – YHLQMDLG

Natanael Cano – Corrido lying down.

J Balvin is one of the most nominated artists, with 9 nominations. Photo: jbalvin / Instagram

Favorite female artist

Anitta

Becky G

Karol G

Natti Natasha

Shakira.

Favorite Male Artist

Anuel AA

Bad bunny

Christian nodal

J Balvin

Maluma

Ozuna.

Favorite duo or group

Banda MS by Sergio Lizárraga

Armed Link

Jowell & Randy

Reik.

Favorite pop artist

Camilo

Enrique Iglesias

Luis Fonsi

Ricky Martin

Shakira.

Favorite pop album

Camilo – For the first time

Kali Uchis – Fearless (Of Love and Other Demons)

Pedro Capó – Munay

Reik – Now.

Favorite pop song

Black Eyed Peas, Ozuna and J.Rey Soul – “Mamacita”

Camilo – “Favorite”

Reik, Farruko, Camilo – “If you tell me yes”

Ricky Martin – “Sharks”

Shakira & Anuel AA – “I like it”.

Favorite Solo Artist – Regional Mexican

Carin leon

Christian nodal

Ghost

Junior H

Lenin Ramirez

Nathanael Cano.

Favorite duo or group – Mexican regional

Banda MS by Sergio Lizárraga

Armed Link

The blue Angels

The Two Carnales.

Favorite Album – Regional Mexican

Christian Nodal – Ayayay!

Armed Link – Your Deadly Poison

Junior H – Trapped In A Dream

Natanael Cano – Corrido Tumbados.

Favorite Song – Regional Mexican

Banda Los Sebastianes de Mazatlán, Sinaloa – “We are not in that”

Banda MS by Sergio Lizárraga and Snoop Dogg – “Qué maldición”

Lenin Ramírez featuring Grupo Firme – “I’m not coming back with you”

The Two Carnales – “The Envious One”

Natanael Cano – “Love lying down.”

Favorite Urban Artist

Anuel AA

Bad bunny

J Balvin

Karol G.

Karol G also has nine nominations and will perform at the 2021 Latin AMAs. Photo: KarolG / Instagram

Urban Favorite Album

Anuel AA – Emmanuel

Bad Bunny – Those who were not going to leave

J Balvin – Colors.

Urban favorite song

Bad Bunny – “I dog alone”

Black Eyed Peas & J Balvin – “Ritmo (Bad Boys For Life)”

Karol G and Nicki Minaj – “Tusa”

Maluma & The Weeknd – “Hawaii”

Ozuna, Karol G and Myke Towers – “Caramelo”.

Favorite Tropical Artist

Marc Anthony

Prince royce

Romeo Santos

Silvestre Dangond.

Tropical Favorite Album

Carlos Vives – Cumbiana

Gloria Estefan – Brazil305

Prince Royce – Alter Ego.

Tropical favorite song

Alex Bueno & Romeo Santos – “Our love”

Carlos Vives – “Don’t go”

Kyen? It? – “Celia’s Carnival: a tribute”

Prince Royce – “Innocent Face”

Víctor Manuelle & Wisin – “Boogaloo supreme”.

Favorite crossover artist

black Eyed Peas

Dua Lipa

Ne-Yo

Snoop dogg

The Weeknd.

Collaboration of the year

Banda MS by Sergio Lizárraga & Snoop Dogg– “Qué maldición”

Black Eyed Peas & J Balvin – “Ritmo (Bad Boys For Life)”

Karol G, Nicki Minaj – “Tusa”

Lenin Ramírez featuring Grupo Firme – “I’m not coming back with you”

Ozuna x Karol G x Myke Towers – “Caramelo”

Reik, Farruko, Camilo – “If you tell me yes.”

Social Artist of the Year

Anitta

Bad bunny

Cardi B

Daddy yankee

J Balvin

Jennifer Lopez

Karol G

Lali

Selena Gomez

Shakira.

Favorite video

Banda MS by Sergio Lizárraga & Snoop Dogg– “Qué maldición”

Christian Nodal & Ángela Aguilar – “Tell me how you want”

David Bisbal & Carrie Underwood – “Tears of gold”

Ozuna, Doja Cat & Sia – “Del mar”

Rosalía & Travis Scott – “TKN”

Selena Gomez – “Once upon a time.”

Ozuna will perform at the Latin American Music Awards ceremony, where he has seven nominations. Photo: AFP

Favorite virtual concert

Alejandro Sanz and Juanes – #LaGiraSeQuedaEnCasa

Carlos Vives – #NoTeVayasDeTuCasa

Juan Luis Guerra – Privé

Juanes and the Bogotá Philharmonic Orchestra – Virtual Symphonic Concert – #VolverteAVer

Marco Antonio Solís – Serenade to the MORE En-Singers mothers

Ozuna – #Latinosunidos

Pepe Aguilar, Ángela Aguilar, Leonardo Aguilar – Mexican to the bone

RBD – To be or to appear 2020

Sebastián Yatra – SOSFest

Yandel – Goodbye 2020.

Latin American Music Awards, latest news:

