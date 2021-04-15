This Thursday, April 15, Latin music will shine at the 2021 Latin American Music Awards, which will recognize the best singers in the region. The long-awaited awards ceremony, which will be attended by various artists of the moment, will be held in Sunrise, Florida (United States), with a LIVE broadcast of Telemundo and minute-by-minute coverage on the La República website.
The sixth Latin AMAs awards ceremony was due to take place in 2020, but was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. The conjuncture motivated to add among the categories that of the best virtual concert as a tribute to the performers who reinvented themselves with virtual shows.
The most nominated artists in this edition are J Balvin and Karol G, each with nine nominations. The Colombian will be one of the great stars who will perform at the gala, among them are also Juanes, Pitbull, Carrie Underwood, David Bisbal, Camilo, Nicky Jam, Maluma and Ozuna, who will also receive the Extraordinary Evolution award.
The Mexican actress Jacqueline Bracamontes will be in charge of conducting this edition of the Latin American Music Awards. Here are some details of the broadcast so you don’t miss the ceremony live.
When are the Latin AMAs 2021?
The sixth edition of the Latin American Music Awards will be held this Thursday, April 15 at the BB&T Center in Sunrise (Florida, United States).
What time is the Latin American Music Awards 2021?
The award ceremony begins at the following times, depending on the country:
- Peru: 7.00 pm
- Mexico: 7.00 pm
- Brazil: 9.00 pm
- Ecuador: 7.00 pm
- Colombia: 7.00 pm
- Panama: 7.00 pm
- Chile: 8.00 pm
- Venezuela: 8.00 pm
- Argentina: 9.00 pm
- United States: 8.00 pm (ET) / 5.00 pm (PT)
- Puerto Rico: 8.00 pm
- Costa Rica: 6.00 pm
- Bolivia: 8.00 pm
- Paraguay: 8.00 pm
- Uruguay: 9.00 pm
- Spain: 2.00 am (Friday 16).
One hour before the start, the TV broadcast will begin with the prelude to the event.
Latin AMAs 2021: transmission channel
The sixth Latin American Music Awards will be broadcast live by the signal of Telemundo. They can also be seen on Universo, a Spanish-language entertainment cable channel, and Telemundo Internacional for the rest of Latin America.
Where to watch the Latin AMAs 2021 LIVE ONLINE?
The transmission of the Latin American Music Awards LIVE will be available in the signal of Telemundo, which can be followed both on television and through its applications for the United States and Latin America.
How to watch the Latin AMAs 2021 LIVE online for free?
In the United States, the award ceremony for the best of Latin music can be seen through the app Telemundo, available on the App Store and Google Play. The download is free and you only need your Pay TV account to enjoy the LIVE signal.
For Latin America, the transmission of the Latin AMAs 2021 can be seen live online through Universal Plus, a web streaming service and app that offers the live signal of Telemundo Internacional and other NBCUniversal channels. To access these contents for free, you must enter the details of your cable or satellite TV company.
How to watch Telemundo LIVE?
Telemundo is available in various pay TV operators in Peru and in all Latin America Y USA. You only need to hire a package that includes it in its list of channels. You can request it from your operator if it does not have this signal. In the last mentioned country you can also find it in its affiliated open signal channels in various locations.
These are the frequencies where you can find the signal of Telemundo International in different Latin American countries, according to the operator:
- Mexico: 214 (SD) and 1226 (HD) on Sky, 205 on Izzi, 214 (SD) and 1214 (HD) on Megacable, 223 on Star TV
- Guatemala: 214 (SD) and 1226 (HD) on Sky, 116 (SD) and 1116 (HD) on Claro TV
- Costa Rica: 214 (SD) and 1226 (HD) in Sky, 143 in Tigo, 100 (HD) in Telecable
- Panama: 214 (SD) and 1226 (HD) on Sky, 458 (SD) and 1458 (HD) on Cable Onda (cable), 609 on Cable Onda (satellite)
- Dominican Republic: 214 (SD) and 1226 (HD) in Sky, 121 in Viva, 35 (analog) and 504 (digital) in Telecable Global, 260 in Altice
- Venezuela: 231 on Simple TV, 381 on Movistar TV, 28 on Inter, 318 on Inter Satelital
- Colombia: 231 on DirecTV, 446 (SD) and 1446 (HD) on Claro TV (cable), 446 on Claro TV (satellite), 381 on Movistar TV, 160 (SD) and 367 (HD) on Tigo
- Ecuador: 231 on DirecTV, 260 (SD) and 760 (HD) on Claro TV, 618 on Grupo Tv Cable, 157 on CNT TV
- Peru: 20 on Movistar TV (cable), 112 on Movistar TV (satellite), 231 on DirecTV, 112 on Claro TV, 18 on Star Globalcom, 20 (SD) and 33.2 (HD) on Cable Vision
- Bolivia: 624 (SD) and 776 (HD) in Tigo, 413 in Cotas, 318 in Inter Satelital, 103 in Entel
- Paraguay: 72 on Claro TV, 54 on Tigo Star, 202 on Tigo (satellite)
- Uruguay: 231 on DirecTV, 309 on Montecable, 344 on TCC
- Argentina: 231 in DirecTV, 331 (digital / HD) in Cablevisión, 99 in Antina, 308 (digital) and 1081 (HD) in Telecentro
- Chile: 231 on DirecTV, 20 (SD, Santiago) and 809 (HD) on VTR, 381 on Movistar TV, 145 (SD) and 645 (HD) on Claro TV (cable), 381 on Claro TV (satellite), 318 on TuVes HD, 149 on Entel TV HD.
You can also find the LIVE signal from Telemundo in their apps for the United States and Latin America.
What channel is Telemundo in Peru?
- Movistar TV (cable): 20
- Movistar Tv (satellite): 112
- DirecTV: 231
- Claro TV: 112
- Star Globalcom: 18
- Cable Vision: 20 (SD) and 33.2 (HD).
What channel is Telemundo on DirecTV?
In the United States, you can find the Telemundo signal on frequencies 406 and 407 of DirecTV. In Argentina, Uruguay, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador and Peru, Telemundo Internacional occupies channel 231 of the company’s packages.
Latin AMAs 2021: complete list of nominees
Artist of the Year
- Anuel AA
- Bad bunny
- Sech
- Christian nodal
- Daddy yankee
- Armed Link
- J Balvin
- Karol G
- Maluma
- Ozuna.
New Artist of the Year
- Camilo
- Armed Link
- The Two Carnales
- Myke Towers
- Natanel Cano
- Rauw Alejandro.
Single of the year
- Bad Bunny – “Yo Perreo Sola”
- Maluma & The Weeknd – “Hawaii”
- Karol G, Nicki Minaj – “Tusa”
- Black Eyed Peas & J Balvin – “Ritmo (Bad Boys For Life)”.
Album of the year
- Anuel AA – Emmanuel
- J Balvin – Colors
- Bad Bunny – YHLQMDLG
- Natanael Cano – Corrido lying down.
Favorite female artist
- Anitta
- Becky G
- Karol G
- Natti Natasha
- Shakira.
Favorite Male Artist
- Anuel AA
- Bad bunny
- Christian nodal
- J Balvin
- Maluma
- Ozuna.
Favorite duo or group
- Banda MS by Sergio Lizárraga
- Armed Link
- Jowell & Randy
- Reik.
Favorite pop artist
- Camilo
- Enrique Iglesias
- Luis Fonsi
- Ricky Martin
- Shakira.
Favorite pop album
- Camilo – For the first time
- Kali Uchis – Fearless (Of Love and Other Demons)
- Pedro Capó – Munay
- Reik – Now.
Favorite pop song
- Black Eyed Peas, Ozuna and J.Rey Soul – “Mamacita”
- Camilo – “Favorite”
- Reik, Farruko, Camilo – “If you tell me yes”
- Ricky Martin – “Sharks”
- Shakira & Anuel AA – “I like it”.
Favorite Solo Artist – Regional Mexican
- Carin leon
- Christian nodal
- Ghost
- Junior H
- Lenin Ramirez
- Nathanael Cano.
Favorite duo or group – Mexican regional
- Banda MS by Sergio Lizárraga
- Armed Link
- The blue Angels
- The Two Carnales.
Favorite Album – Regional Mexican
- Christian Nodal – Ayayay!
- Armed Link – Your Deadly Poison
- Junior H – Trapped In A Dream
- Natanael Cano – Corrido Tumbados.
Favorite Song – Regional Mexican
- Banda Los Sebastianes de Mazatlán, Sinaloa – “We are not in that”
- Banda MS by Sergio Lizárraga and Snoop Dogg – “Qué maldición”
- Lenin Ramírez featuring Grupo Firme – “I’m not coming back with you”
- The Two Carnales – “The Envious One”
- Natanael Cano – “Love lying down.”
Favorite Urban Artist
- Anuel AA
- Bad bunny
- J Balvin
- Karol G.
Urban Favorite Album
- Anuel AA – Emmanuel
- Bad Bunny – Those who were not going to leave
- J Balvin – Colors.
Urban favorite song
- Bad Bunny – “I dog alone”
- Black Eyed Peas & J Balvin – “Ritmo (Bad Boys For Life)”
- Karol G and Nicki Minaj – “Tusa”
- Maluma & The Weeknd – “Hawaii”
- Ozuna, Karol G and Myke Towers – “Caramelo”.
Favorite Tropical Artist
- Marc Anthony
- Prince royce
- Romeo Santos
- Silvestre Dangond.
Tropical Favorite Album
- Carlos Vives – Cumbiana
- Gloria Estefan – Brazil305
- Prince Royce – Alter Ego.
Tropical favorite song
- Alex Bueno & Romeo Santos – “Our love”
- Carlos Vives – “Don’t go”
- Kyen? It? – “Celia’s Carnival: a tribute”
- Prince Royce – “Innocent Face”
- Víctor Manuelle & Wisin – “Boogaloo supreme”.
Favorite crossover artist
- black Eyed Peas
- Dua Lipa
- Ne-Yo
- Snoop dogg
- The Weeknd.
Collaboration of the year
- Banda MS by Sergio Lizárraga & Snoop Dogg– “Qué maldición”
- Black Eyed Peas & J Balvin – “Ritmo (Bad Boys For Life)”
- Karol G, Nicki Minaj – “Tusa”
- Lenin Ramírez featuring Grupo Firme – “I’m not coming back with you”
- Ozuna x Karol G x Myke Towers – “Caramelo”
- Reik, Farruko, Camilo – “If you tell me yes.”
Social Artist of the Year
- Anitta
- Bad bunny
- Cardi B
- Daddy yankee
- J Balvin
- Jennifer Lopez
- Karol G
- Lali
- Selena Gomez
- Shakira.
Favorite video
- Banda MS by Sergio Lizárraga & Snoop Dogg– “Qué maldición”
- Christian Nodal & Ángela Aguilar – “Tell me how you want”
- David Bisbal & Carrie Underwood – “Tears of gold”
- Ozuna, Doja Cat & Sia – “Del mar”
- Rosalía & Travis Scott – “TKN”
- Selena Gomez – “Once upon a time.”
Favorite virtual concert
- Alejandro Sanz and Juanes – #LaGiraSeQuedaEnCasa
- Carlos Vives – #NoTeVayasDeTuCasa
- Juan Luis Guerra – Privé
- Juanes and the Bogotá Philharmonic Orchestra – Virtual Symphonic Concert – #VolverteAVer
- Marco Antonio Solís – Serenade to the MORE En-Singers mothers
- Ozuna – #Latinosunidos
- Pepe Aguilar, Ángela Aguilar, Leonardo Aguilar – Mexican to the bone
- RBD – To be or to appear 2020
- Sebastián Yatra – SOSFest
- Yandel – Goodbye 2020.
Latin American Music Awards, latest news:
.
