MCL38 fast everywhere

Hot, cold, “rear” or “front limited” tracks, high speed curves, slow and winding tracks. It doesn’t make any difference anymore, The MCL38 is still going strongstronger than all the competition, including a Red Bull that arrived in the Hungarian capital with a package defined by all as fundamental, which modifies the geometry of the floor and practically all the upper aerodynamics of the car. But the reigning World Champion Max Verstappen had to settle for third place.

It’s just qualifying, it’s just Saturday, and only 46 thousandths separated Verstappen from the starting pole, but that’s a very heavy half-tenth, with Piastri even managing to slip in with the dream for Norris to have a shoulder behind him at the start and at least in the early stages of the race, on a track where overtaking is very difficult. Confirmation of the race pace is missing, RedBull could show the strong points of the updates with an advantage in the pace, which however in free practice seemed to be in line with Norris’ pace, and not blatantly superior.

The Budapest qualification is now a definitive certification of a McLaren that from a performance point of view appears seriously dominant on the trackwithout weak points and, at least apparently, with a lot of budget still available to further evolve the car. The impression is that if after the summer some effective update were to arrive, even worth just 1 tenth for the team led by Stella, at least one of the two titles could take the direction of Woking in a decisive manner. The data however speak quite clearly: Red Bull seems to have made a further step forward in the fast sections (it will obviously have to be re-verified at Spa), but in the slow sections and especially on kerbs and changes of direction the fatigue compared to the completeness of McLaren is clearly noticeable.

McLaren with more downforce, RedBull efficient

As always, we have considered the best driver for each of the top four teams and it is emblematic that Norris is the slowest overall in the first sector compared to Verstappen, Sainz and Hamilton. But the first sector of the Hungaroring is indicative of the most unloaded or efficient cars and here Red Bull stands out (for efficiency) and Sainz’s Ferrari (for the lack of downforce, which we will analyse later). McLaren has clearly opted for a very high downforce set-up both for the characteristics of the track and to try, evidently, to best manage tyre slippage and the related temperatures, considering that hot conditions are forecast again for the Grand Prix. However, a newfound Red Bull efficiency emerges, combined with a notable downforce in the high-speed corners, where Verstappen literally excels without rivals, but which, at the same time, lead to less significant time gains than a better performance in the slow sections. And it is in fact in these slower sections where Norris and McLaren emerge throughout the central sector, with the chicane of turns 6-7 providing an initial boost in favour of the papaya single-seater compared to the number 1 car, evidently still not perfect on the kerbs. Even in the third sector Norris shows he has a very high level of grip, so much so that he can follow a very narrow and effective trajectory in the two long final hairpins.

Mercedes in trouble, Ferrari with good balance but no performance

Behind the McLarens and Verstappen (with Perez increasingly far from remaining in the Red Bull team) we find the Ferraris of Sainz and Leclerc mixed with the Mercedes of Lewis Hamilton. The track and the temperatures seem to be putting the Brackley car in difficulty, considering that in qualifying it rained, but the asphalt temperature always remained above 30 degrees. The difficulties for the W15 were seen both in the slow and fast sections, with a car that in addition to the difficulty in finding the optimal window of use, always seems very complicated to manage from the point of view of the load level: we have noticed that as soon as Wolff’s engineers try to increase the downforce beyond a certain limit they come up against an efficiency that collapses vertically, so they are forced to compromise solutions that are not necessarily optimal. On the other side we find Ferrari, which finds good positions on the grid with Sainz and Leclerc, but half a second away from pole position and who exploit the bad sessions of Perez and Russell to affirm the red car as the third force. A disappointing performance by the SF24, on a track with a layout that should have been decidedly favorable where, instead, not only is it not playing for the front rows of the grid, but it is barely better than a Mercedes that appears, for now, to be on one of the most unfavorable tracks for its single-seater. Vasseur spoke of a solution found for the rebound, but also of a lack of aerodynamic load, and it is difficult to think that the two things are disconnected. The difficulty in the fast corners of Sainz (and Leclerc in the same way) is evident, as is the collapse in the third sector. The impression is therefore that to limit the phenomenon of hopping, the load expressed has been limited, even on a track like Budapest, waiting for mechanical (as far as possible) and aerodynamic updates after the summer capable of bringing the downforce back to the desired and necessary levels to compete.

Race pace, strategies, tyre management, the keys to a difficult Sunday for everyone

The race will be very complicated for everyone. Strategy and tire management will be the masters and the values ​​on the track could change, even radically, given that all the cars will be lapping very far from their potential pure performance. McLaren still has a fundamental opportunity that it absolutely cannot miss to seriously keep the world championship fights open with a car as strong as it has shown. Verstappen will try to make space right from the start, with a start and a first lap that will be very interesting. Behind them we will see if Ferrari will have the strength to try to keep up with the leaders in conditions of full load and tire management or if the negative impressions of qualifying will also be carried over into the race. The fight for the reds should be mainly with Lewis Hamilton and possibly with Oscar Piastri, should the latter go into crisis on the tire management aspect, which has not been his strong point so far. The premises are in any case those of a very interesting Grand Prix.