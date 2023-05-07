Miami, what a challenge of structure

The American track, moreover resurfaced, represents a set-up challenge for the team engineers, with the need to find a compromise between the first sector, full of fast corners where there is a need for both high aerodynamic load and stiffness of the suspension package to ensure maximum aerodynamic effectiveness, the final part of the second sector, very slow, narrow and winding like if it were a part of Montecarlo, where, on the contrary, you need to have a soft car on the curbs, and agile in the straits, and two very long straights, where the only thing that matters is having a lot of power and little resistance to forward movement.

The high temperatures then put the tires to a very severe test, stressed in every way in this morphological variety of the track. All this is representing the perfect bench to show off the qualities of the RB19 on the one hand, and the critical issues of the SF23 on the other. On the flying lap Ferrari actually seems to be able to have its say, perhaps not for the pole position, for now reserved for Max Verstappen, but to try to beat Sergio Perez and earn a front row seat. The feedback from the red on the qualifying simulations is for now much better than its direct rivals, Aston Martin and Mercedes, and apparently “playable” with at least one of the two RedBulls. Let’s go and see the comparison of telemetry data between Charles Leclerc and Max Verstappen to give a concrete dimension to our statements.

Telemetry comparison: Verstappen vs Leclerc

Verstappen’s incredible strength is all in the first sector, where the Dutchman gains more than 3 tenths on Leclerc, and where car number 1 still leaves all the competition behind. There is, in our opinion, a specific reason for this. The fast corners of the first sector require a lot of aerodynamic load and a very rigid set-up to ensure constant efficiency on the road. And here the RB19 shows its best, capable of generating a high amount of vertical load even when cornering, carrying a lot of speed and with a lot of grip. Ferrari, on the other hand, is in difficulty in this part of the track (its strong point from last season) because it is unable to generate the same level of downforce as the Red Bull, but not only as a basic aerodynamic setting.

The impression, in fact, is that, to try to improve tire management and to be competitive in the tortuous section of the following sector, the SF23 is mechanically “softer” on the suspensions. This causes the car to have more body roll when cornering and is less effective in fast. Where, on the other hand, the SF23 shines is precisely the slow and tortuous stretch, where Leclerc records good minimum speeds and excellent agility in sudden changes of direction at low speed. Compared to Friday’s free practice, however, Verstappen and Red Bull seem to have taken a step forward in this stretch. The RB19 number 1 “flirts” away a little better in the rapid restarts and, above all, seems to have optimized the transition to the delicate turn 16. This turn is particular having the wall on the outside and entering the long return straight. Tackling it well means not suffering from understeer and therefore being able to open the throttle much sooner, with obvious benefits throughout the following stretch. Verstappen seems to have improved the front in that stretch, even if Leclerc for now seems to be trying to experiment with a slightly different line, anticipated, to somehow remedy the front not strong enough on exit. Red Bull then recorded the highest top speeds of the lot with both Verstappen and Perez, and it really makes an impression to note how the same car is the best on the section where downforce is needed and the fastest on the straight, where less downforce (and therefore the less resistance) you have, the better. At the same time, the RB19 equals the SF23 in the winding stretch, despite the fact that the red has a set-up that favors it in that stretch, giving an idea of ​​the strength of the Milton Keynes car.

It’s difficult to pass in Miami, Qualifying could count for a lot

We then go into qualifying with the impression that Ferrari can battle for a good placement, knowing however that the race pace will be a very delicate aspect to manage, also given a far from exciting long run simulation made by the two drivers on rubber soft. Ferrari was the only one to try the long run in the third free practice, despite the fact that practically no one lapped in the second session, and this gives the dimension of how the Maranello team is a bit desperate for data and feedback with a high fuel load. However, today there is qualifying, a strong point of the red, on a track where overtaking promises to be anything but simple and where, therefore, the result of today’s session could have a more significant weight than usual on the final result of the race. Sunday.