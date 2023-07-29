The clues that emerge from the telemetry

The Sprint Shootout or qualifying for the Sprint, if you prefer, was an interesting session. The track, initially wet, gradually dried out, albeit slowly given the air temperature of only 16-18 degrees, and in Q3 the single-seaters were able to take to the track with soft rubber instead of with the intermediate.

However, the track was not completely dry and the drivers had to deal with limits dictated by the situation rather than by the maximum potential of their cars. In fact, Verstappen’s pole lap is about 3 seconds slower than yesterday’s pole lap, confirming a track that is certainly not optimal in terms of grip. All of this helped level up the melee pack of the teams and in the end the Dutchman (who also made the final lap with some prudence) managed to win by just 11 thousandths on a phenomenal Oscar Piastri. Let’s see the comparison of the data between Verstappen, Piastri and the third place, excellent, Carlos Sainz.

With the DRS unavailable, Red Bull no longer has supremacy in the first and third sectors, where Ferrari takes the chair well. Sainz has the highest top speed at the end of the Kemmel straight with 318 km/h, as well as before the braking section of the Bus Stop. In the third sector even Verstappen loses a good 2 tenths from the Spaniard, confirming a particularly performing SF23 on the straight. The limited grip, however, offered an opportunity where finding the limit on the tire could provide an important leap in potential. However, thanks to the enormous load his McLaren carries on the track, the one who set an incredible time in the central sector is once again a fantastic Oscar Piastri, who continues to give remarkable performances on a track as important as Spa. Australian trims something like 7 tenths to Verstappen in the second sector and almost 9 to Sainz. It is true that McLaren has a lot of load, but the same car is driven by a driver like Lando Norris and Piastri is in his first year of Formula 1, truly a capital performance. However, the Australian has to give up due to the enormous aerodynamic resistance that his MCL60 makes on the straights, with 7 tenths of a total lost in the first and third sectors by Verstappen, which in fact coincide with the time in the central sector less than just 11 thousandths of a difference on the final time. However, from the data we note a particularly cautious turn by Verstappen, where throughout the stretch from Pouhon to Stavelot the Dutchman proves to be really not very aggressive, perhaps more focused on not making mistakes than taking risks for the Sprint. In the famous Pouhon Verstappen even leaves 13 km/h compared to a Carlos Sainz who instead gave the impression of giving everything in his lap, wanting to cancel yesterday’s mistake.

Overall, the impressions on the set-up are the same as yesterday’s qualifying, but with some differences due to the conditions: RedBull fast on the straight and in the load sections, even if no longer the reference in the fast without DRS and with some grip difficulties in the mixed. For this reason, an excellent car in at least one of the two phases could succeed in beating Verstappen. Piastri came close, excellent in the load sections, and Sainz came close, excellent in the fast sections. Leclerc could potentially have succeeded, as he went wide in Turn 9 and from our data it appears that he lost from Verstappen a time between 3 and 4 tenths of a second, which is more than enough to get pole position. Perhaps even Lewis Hamilton could have succeeded, appearing particularly on the ball with his unloaded W14, but who in the last attempt was blocked by his teammate Russell in a combination of errors and coincidences that cut him off for the fight the seven-time world champion in the front row. But be careful because Hamilton has the potential to be an uncomfortable customer for everyone (Red Bull aside), both in the Sprint and then in the actual race. Therefore, already for the Sprint, a beautiful battle between the McLarens, the Ferraris, Hamilton’s Mercedes and, perhaps, Perez’s Red Bull is expected. Still far off on the flying lap but with the car that can easily bring him back to the front in a few laps. Obviously the weather is unknown, with the rain still looming in an important way and which could make everything even more eventful