from Sergio Pillon

Doctors prescribed drugs and devices to unknown patients. The scam amounts to 11 billion dollars. In Italy, the envisaged rules mitigate this risk

Completed the first trial for fraud via telemedicine for a total value of 11 billion dollars. The first tranche, 37 million, concerns three people from a company that offered doctors online 24/24 hours. His doctors prescribed drugs and devices to unknown patientswithout any data on the patient, falsely claiming in some cases that they had been seen in the presence of a nurse. A pattern not so far from what could happen in Italy or what happens in the United Kingdom where to be prescribed the electronic cigarette and the relative liquids you use the paid Televisita, to avoid having to go to a general practitioner, who could notice an abuse.