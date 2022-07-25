Doctors prescribed drugs and devices to unknown patients. The scam amounts to 11 billion dollars. In Italy, the envisaged rules mitigate this risk
Completed the first trial for fraud via telemedicine for a total value of 11 billion dollars. The first tranche, 37 million, concerns three people from a company that offered doctors online 24/24 hours. His doctors prescribed drugs and devices to unknown patientswithout any data on the patient, falsely claiming in some cases that they had been seen in the presence of a nurse. A pattern not so far from what could happen in Italy or what happens in the United Kingdom where to be prescribed the electronic cigarette and the relative liquids you use the paid Televisita, to avoid having to go to a general practitioner, who could notice an abuse.
There must be a follow-up visit with us
The Italian rules for Televisita mitigate this risk because this must be a check-up visit on a patient who has already been visited in the presence of the doctor. We will see if the guarantee authorities and doctors’ orders will be able to enforce these deontological and guarantee rules
