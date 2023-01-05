The practice of telemedicine in the Federal District was authorized on Tuesday (3.Jan.2023). Among the priorities of the governor of Brasília, Ibaneis Rocha (MDB), for the health area, discussed during the transition, are: the implementation of telemedicine in the DF, the construction of 3 hospitals, two emergency care units and 17 basic health units.

On Monday (Jan 2), the head of the district executive sanctioned Law 7,215 of 2023, which authorizes the exercise of telemedicine in the public health network and also in the private network. The norm was published in the Official Gazette of the DF. Here’s the full (1 MB).

In August 2022, the Secretary of Health, Lucilene Florêncio, had already published Ordinance 513, which regulated the telemedicine service within the Secretary of Health. Here’s the full (75 KB).

“With the new law, there is legal certainty for health professionals and management. And as Secretary of Health, I am committed to providing access at all three levels of care”declared the secretary.

Law 7,215 of 2023 determines the rules and guidelines necessary for the practice of telemedicine in the Federal District. Among them, the doctor is assured complete autonomy in the decision to adopt or not telemedicine for patient care, leaving the professional to indicate the face-to-face consultation whenever he deems it necessary.

“This law provides robust regulation that tends to make health care available in a safe and accessible way, in an integrated and complementary way with telemedicine. This tends to democratize access to health via SUS, with the understanding that it is not a substitute, but a complement”explained the Deputy Secretary of Health Assistance for the DF, Luciano Agrizzi.

The manager says that telemedicine comes to streamline and streamline access for the population and never to replace face-to-face care. Agrizzi reiterates that the big challenge is system integration so that the practice becomes viable within the network.

“We have a positive perspective, telemedicine is a modality that is already real, it is possible, it tends to evolve more and more and provide a quality of care for the population of the Federal District”defended.

The norm also makes it mandatory for physicians to be trained in bioethics, digital responsibility, digital security, Federal Law 13,709 of 2018pillars for responsible teleconsultation, telepropedeutics and training in digital health media.

Telemedicine care can only be performed after authorization by the patient or their legal guardian.

The regulation clarifies that it is up to the manager responsible for the location where the telemedicine service is provided to provide physical space with privacy, exclusive communication band for telemedicine, equipment and software that meet the requirements of federal laws 13,709 of 2018 and 12,965 of 2014 – Civil Rights Framework for the Internet.

With information from Brasilia Agency